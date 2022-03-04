^

NLEX turn back Ginebra to clinch twice-to-beat edge in McDaniels' swan song

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 8:03pm
NLEX turn back Ginebra to clinch twice-to-beat edge in McDaniels' swan song
KJ McDaniels gave one last big performance for the NLEX Road Warriors before he left the team with a double-double performance of 26 points and 10 rebounds.
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Outgoing NLEX Road Warriors import KJ McDaniels sweetened his swan song with the team as they clinched the twice-to-beat advantage at the expense of defending champs Barangay Ginebra, 115-103, in the PBA Governors' Cup on Friday.

Set to leave the team due to "personal reasons", McDaniels gave one last great performance for the Road Warriors as he finished with a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds in the crucial victory.

McDaniels came up with the clutch basket to pad NLEX's lead to eight, 111-103, with less than two minutes left on the clock.

He will be replaced by Cameron Clark in NLEX's bid in the postseason.

Four other Road Warriors finished in twin digit scoring with Kevin Alas pacing the locals with 18 points.

Alas had a near triple-double as he also had eight assists, and 10 rebounds.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao also had significant contributions from the bench, particularly from Kris Rosales and Justin Chua, who dropped 17 and 15 points, respectively.

Chua made his debut for the Road Warriors after being traded from the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters late February.

The all-around offensive attack of the Road Warriors helped them overcome an earlier 15-point deficit in the first half of the game.

NLEX finishes 8-3 for the conference and is now assured of a Top 4 finish for a twice-to-beat advantage.

Meanwhile, the Gin Kings fall to 5-5 and their hopes for an edge in the quarterfinals for their title bid dwindled with only one game left on their schedule.

Justin Brownlee paced Ginebra with 36 points in the losing effort.

