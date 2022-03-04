^

Aussie coach Stajcic re-signs to call shots for 2023 World Cup-bound Filipina booters

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 7:09pm
Aussie coach Stajcic re-signs to call shots for 2023 World Cup-bound Filipina booters
Philippine women's national football team coach Alen Stajcic
AFC

MANILA, Philippines — Australian coach Alen Stajcic is officially on board for the Philippine women's national football team until the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

The Philippine Football Federation on Friday night announced that Stajcic has agreed to stay on program for the team until next year after his initial contract ended at the AFC Women's Asian Cup early February.

The deal was reached with the PFF last March 1 in Sydney.

Also staying on are assistant coach Nahuel Arrate and strength and conditioning coach Luca Tonetti.

The Aussie coach took the reins late last year ahead of the Women's Asian Cup in India where he steered the Philippines to its first-ever appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

He also oversaw a Philippine squad that tallied their best result in the Women's Asian Cup, finishing as a semifinalist in India.

Stajcic, who formerly coached the Australian Matildas, will thus call the shots for the team in their upcoming competitions ahead of 2023 and in the World Cup itself.

The 48-year-old's first assignment after India in the 31st Southeast Asian Games set to unfurl in Hanoi by May this year.

Stajcic will look to continue to make history for the Filipina booters with a first-ever podium finish in the biennial tournament.

