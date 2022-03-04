^

Sports

Clippers pull away, pile on Lakers' woes

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 1:54pm
Clippers pull away, pile on Lakers' woes
Reggie Jackson #1 of the LA Clippers celebrates a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Clippers used a third quarter surge to pull away from the Los Angeles Lakers, 132-111, in the clash of LA rivals at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

After the Lakers got to within three points at halftime, 63-66, the Clippers went on a scorching hot 21-0 run at the start of the third salvo en route to a 40-18 quarter blow away their opponents.

Led by a 36-point explosion from Reggie Jackson, the Clippers sent the Lakers reeling to their fourth straight defeat.

It was also the Clippers' seventh straight win over the Lakers in their season match ups.

Jackson paced six Clippers in twin-digit scoring in their mauling of the Lakers.

LeBron James paced the struggling Lakers in the loss with 26 points. He was also a -27 in the +/- column.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks took another convincing win against the Golden State Warriors, 122-113, behind a near triple-double of Luka Doncic.

Doncic finished with 41 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Mavs sent Golden State reeling to a season-worst three-game losing slump.

Stephen Curry was a bright spot for the Warriors with 21 points and nine assists.

In the other game, the Sacramento Kings edged the San Antonio Spurs, 115-112.

De'Aaron Fox paced the Kings with 26 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena-PATAFA row rages

Obiena-PATAFA row rages

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee yesterday slammed the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association for its decision not...
Sports
fbtw
Hushes of uncertainty for Philippine hoops?

Hushes of uncertainty for Philippine hoops?

By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano | 2 days ago
With 4:01 left in the game, and a 21-point spread against the home team screaming loud, the over-5,000 Filipino crowd at Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls to Russian pal, exits Joue les Tours in Round of 16

Eala falls to Russian pal, exits Joue les Tours in Round of 16

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The 16-year-old Filipina thus exited in the Round of 16 for the second time in three tournaments.
Sports
fbtw
No-quit Bucks beat Heat at endgame
15 hours ago
Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday drove for a layup with 1.9 seconds left as the NBA champion Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Eastern Conference leaders Miami 120-119 on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Curry, Lakers lead NBA Store best-sellers in Philippines

Curry, Lakers lead NBA Store best-sellers in Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The NBA released the best-selling products on the NBAStore.com.ph on Thursday, and Curry and the Lakers were the ones leading...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Prospects Caelum Harris, Lebron Lopez sought to join Gilas sooner

Prospects Caelum Harris, Lebron Lopez sought to join Gilas sooner

By Luisa Morales | 27 minutes ago
Reyes recently bared his plans to integrate youngsters like newly recruited Filipino-American Caelum Harris and Lebron Lopez...
Sports
fbtw
Ironman Philippines holds first race in 2 years

Ironman Philippines holds first race in 2 years

By Joey Villar | 37 minutes ago
Century Tuna Ironman Philippines presented by Big Boss Cement returns with a bang after a two-year pandemic absence as it...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina national booter Dominique Randle named to NWSL's Angel City FC preseason roster

Filipina national booter Dominique Randle named to NWSL's Angel City FC preseason roster

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Randle, who played a key role in the Philippines' historic qualification to the FIFA Women's World Cup, joined four new aspirants...
Sports
fbtw
San Sebastian point guard Arjan dela Cruz is on a mission

San Sebastian point guard Arjan dela Cruz is on a mission

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
For San Sebastian Golden Stags point guard Arjan dela Cruz, he hopes that his glory days in basketball aren’t over...
Sports
fbtw
Beijing Paralympics to open in storm of controversy over Ukraine invasion

Beijing Paralympics to open in storm of controversy over Ukraine invasion

2 hours ago
Tensions in the athlete villages, threats of competition boycotts and an eleventh-hour reversal to ban Russian athletes have...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with