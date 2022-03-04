Clippers pull away, pile on Lakers' woes

Reggie Jackson #1 of the LA Clippers celebrates a three-point shot against the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Clippers used a third quarter surge to pull away from the Los Angeles Lakers, 132-111, in the clash of LA rivals at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

After the Lakers got to within three points at halftime, 63-66, the Clippers went on a scorching hot 21-0 run at the start of the third salvo en route to a 40-18 quarter blow away their opponents.

Led by a 36-point explosion from Reggie Jackson, the Clippers sent the Lakers reeling to their fourth straight defeat.

It was also the Clippers' seventh straight win over the Lakers in their season match ups.

Jackson paced six Clippers in twin-digit scoring in their mauling of the Lakers.

LeBron James paced the struggling Lakers in the loss with 26 points. He was also a -27 in the +/- column.

Elsewhere, the Dallas Mavericks took another convincing win against the Golden State Warriors, 122-113, behind a near triple-double of Luka Doncic.

Doncic finished with 41 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Mavs sent Golden State reeling to a season-worst three-game losing slump.

Stephen Curry was a bright spot for the Warriors with 21 points and nine assists.

In the other game, the Sacramento Kings edged the San Antonio Spurs, 115-112.

De'Aaron Fox paced the Kings with 26 points, six rebounds and nine assists.