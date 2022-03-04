^

Filipina national booter Dominique Randle named to NWSL's Angel City FC preseason roster

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 1:15pm
Dominique Randle of the Philippines in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India
AFC

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine women's football team defender Dominique Randle received a boost in her professional career after being named to the preseason roster of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)'s new team Angel City FC.

Randle, who played a key role in the Philippines' historic qualification to the FIFA Women's World Cup, joined four new aspirants announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) in the updated preseason roster for the Los Angeles-based club.

The 27-year-old will look to add depth to Angel City's rotation in the center back position.

Angel City is headlined by USWNT veteran Christen Press.

Joining Randle in the new names for the LA club is youngster Annie Karich, University of Virginia alum Megan Ried, and Natalie Higgins out of Oregon State.

The NWSL is the top-flight women's football competition in the US.

With Randle joining a growing list of Filipina football players competing in elite competitions abroad, the defender will surely bring back crucial experience to the PWNFT as their maiden appearance in the FIFA Women's World Cup looms.

