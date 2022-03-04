San Sebastian point guard Arjan dela Cruz is on a mission

MANILA, Philippines – For San Sebastian Golden Stags point guard Arjan dela Cruz, he hopes that his glory days in basketball aren’t over.

As part of a celebrated Hope Christian High School Soldiers squad that included Clint Doliguez, John Apacible, Jollo Go and Janrey Garrido among others, they romped to a handful of secondary school hoops title — a Metro Manila Basketball League crown, the last Tiong Lian league title in 2013, the first ever PSSBC championship in 2014, and the Fil-Chinese Athletic Amateur Federation Basketball Tournament trophy.

Doliguez went on to play for Ateneo then San Beda, Apacible for Ateneo then the University of the East, Go for La Salle, and Garrido for the University of Santo Tomas.

Doliguez and Go were able to win titles with their squads.

“I am proud of my HCHS teammates for their achievements,” said dela Cruz. “As their point guard, I was an instrument in them achieving their goals as a team and individuals. I am also thankful to them as well as our coach, Steve Tiu, who molded all of us.”

“I never felt overlooked because I like being low key,” he further explained. “I compensate by playing hard every time I am on the court.”

That hard work saw him recruited by National University. However, the shifty and sweet-shooting playmaker languished on National University’s Team B before San Sebastian head coach Edgar Macaraya rescued him from oblivion.

“In 2017, (San Sebastian) coach Edgar Macaraya asked if I wanted to play for Baste. That is when I decided it was time to transfer.”

And it was a huge opportunity.

Despite coming off the bench to spell players like RK Ilagan and Michael Are, dela Cruz became an impact player. Their 2019 team was good enough to challenge for a NCAA title but they fell short.

Those Stags had Allyn Bulanadi, Alvin Capobres and Ilagan to spearhead their campaign.

“It was frustrating because we played well in the PBA D-League up to the NCAA. We were all hungry for a championship but all these injuries hurt us,” lamented Arjan.

Now, in his final playing year alongside forward-center JM Calma, swingman Ichie Altamirano and Are, dela Cruz is raring to give it one last go and give glory to San Sebastian.

“I am hoping and praying na makuha namin ang championship this season,” said the graduating student-athlete who is taking up Marketing Management. “Every night before I sleep, I imagine the feeling of being a NCAA champion. This is my last chance to achieve this. And I am super grateful to Coach Egay and to San Sebastian for this opportunity.”

“I’ll focus on this NCAA season then decide what is next.”

NCAA Season 97 will tip off in late March.