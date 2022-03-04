^

Leylah Fernandez seeks semis vs unfancied Chinese

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 12:38pm
Leylah Fernandez seeks semis vs unfancied Chinese
Leylah Fernandez
Elsa / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines – With an eye on a rematch with Elina Svitolina, Leylah Fernandez cranks up her title-retention drive in the Abierto GNP Seguros 2022 as she battles another Chinese rival in Qiang Wang Friday (Saturday, Manila time)  for a spot in the semifinals at Club Sonoma’s hard court in Monterrey, Mexico.

Fernandez crushed Slovak Anna Schmiediova, 6-2, 6-2, to kick off her campaign after a couple of early exits in Australia but needed an extra set and survived a tense-filled tiebreak to foil China’s rising star Qinwen Zheng, 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(3), to keep her in the hunt in the event she ruled without dropping a set last year for her first WTA win.

But the Filipino-Canadian, ranked No. 21 in the world on the strength of her US Women’s Open finals feat last year, hopes to hurdle the No. 118 Wang, who repulsed Egypt’s Mayar Sherif, 6-0. 6-7(2), 6-3, in their Round of 16 clash.

The second-seeded Fernandez, 19, has trained her sights on a keenly awaited duel with Elina Svitolina, the world No. 15 who gained the top seeding here. She stunned the fancied Ukrainian in three in the quarterfinals in one of her highlight performances in the US Women’s Open.

Svitolina overpowered Russian Anastasia Potapova, 6-2, 6-1, in the first round but struggled against Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria, who dragged the former to a tiebreaker in the opening frame before yielding but struck in the next and broke her in the first game of the third set to wrest control.

But Tomova, ranked No. 116 in the world, lost steam while Svitolina recovered her rhythm and won six of the next seven games, including a break in the last, on her way to a 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2 triumph.

Svitolina takes on Camila Osoria next with the Colombian coming into the match inspired by a 7-6(2), 6-3 triumph over hometown bet Marcela Zacarias.

Other quarters pairings pit No. 4 Sara Tormo against Nuria Diaz in a duel of Spanish aces, while Brazil’s Beatriz Maia takes on the winner of the Czech Marie Bouzkova Petra Martic of Croatia clash being played as of posting time.

LEYLAH FERNANDEZ

TENNIS
