Del Rosario sets off for 'Road to LPGA' in Florida

MANILA, Philippines – Pressed to launch a new mission, Pauline del Rosario seeks to pick up from where she left off as she mixes it up with the best of the Epson Tour in Florida’s Natural Charity Classic firing off Friday in Winter Haven (Friday, Manila time).

Exuding confidence coming off a victory in the Mayfair CC Women’s Championship of the East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour in Sanford, also in Florida, two weeks ago, said she's ready to face the new challenge in pursuit of a coveted LPGA Tour card.

“My swing and feel are getting to where I want it to be,” said del Rosario, whose early test includes a late tee start at the par-72, 6,572-yard layout.

The $200,000 event serves as the kickoff leg of the 20-stage circuit dubbed as the “Road to the LPGA" with the top 10 after the end of the season gaining cards for next year’s edition of the world’s premier ladies circuit.

The ICTSI-backed del Rosario, the first Filipino to win on the LPGA of Taiwan Tour in her remarkable rookie season in 2017, drew Aussie Gabriela Ruffels and American Jessica Welch at 1:08 p.m. on No. 10 with the wind expected to add up to the challenge for those in the afternoon wave of the 132-player starting group.

With the event set over 54 holes, it will be a sprint race with a strong start needed for the so-called momentum with Univ. of Florida alumna Sam Wagner, who with nine others call Florida their home, leading the chase for the top 60-plus-ties cut cast, along with 2020 Epson Player of the Year Ana Belac, Chinese Ruixin Liu, Canada’s Jackly Lee, Korean Hyo Joon Jang and Women’s All Pro Tour top player Jessica Porvasnik.

Others in the fold are Daniella Iacobelli of the US, Sofia Garcia of Uruguay, Mexican Ana Valdes, Swede Linnea Strom and Taiwanese Ching Huang, former winner of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour leg at Midlands, while French Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who placed second in last year’s LPGA Q-Series, also toughens up in the Epson Tour before joining the big guns in the LPGA along with Dani Holmqvist of Sweden, Daniela Darquea of Ecuador, Weiwei Zhang of China and American Gina Kim.

Two-time winner Fil-Am Clariss Guce, who made 10 cuts in 18 tournaments last year, including a second-best tied for sixth finish in the Firekeepers Hotel Casino Championship, is also in the fold. The daughter of a former top Filipino jockey will start at 12:46 p.m. on No. 1 with American Haylee Harford and Korean Kum Kang Park.

Del Rosario, who also won a WAPT leg last year, has committed herself to play the entire season with the Carlisle Arizona Classic on March 17-20 in Mesa, Arizona next on her schedule. She will next compete in the IOA Championship on March 25-27 in California and the Casino Del Sol Classic on March 31-April 3 in Tuczon, also in Arizona.