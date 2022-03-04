^

Sports

'Right fit for us': Phoenix raves over new import Maxwell

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 10:30am
MANILA, Philippines — Third time's the charm for the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters as they seem to have found the right reinforcement for the PBA Governors' Cup.

Du'Vaughn Maxwell became the third import to suit up for the Fuel Masters for the conference on Thursday when he made his debut in a 104-99 win over the Alaska Aces on Thursday.

And with a monster double-double of 21 points and 21 rebounds in his first game for Phoenix, it seems that Phoenix has finally found the missing piece for the conference.

"He brought so much energy to us. I think what he brought to us was solid defense on the paint, he's making smart moves defensively down the stretch. He was [also] making his shots," raved Phoenix head coach Topex Robinson.

"But most importantly, I think the energy he brings to the team is really important," he added.

Maxwell replaced Dominique Sutton, who was given the boot by the Fuel Masters after four games where Phoenix found themselves in a three-game losing streak.

Now, after helping Phoenix get back into the playoff conversation, Robinson believes they've finall found the right person to lead them to the quarterfinals and beyond.

"Especially on an import conference wherein you really have to have somebody that the locals will believe in and I think DeVaun was a really right fit for us," he said.

The Fuel Masters will play their final game in eliminations on Friday, March 11, against the Meralco Bolts.

