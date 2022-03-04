^

Curry, Lakers lead NBA Store best-sellers in Philippines

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 9:30am
MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry and the Los Angeles Lakers are the kings of the NBA in the Philippines — that is, when it comes to selling their merchandise.

The NBA released the best-selling products on the NBAStore.com.ph on Thursday, and Curry and the Lakers were the ones leading the pack.

The Lakers, meanwhile, were No. 1 in terms of team merchandise sold.

Coming second to Curry on the best-selling jersey list is the Lakers’ LeBron James. Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic is at third — the highest he’s ever been in the Philippines.

Explosive Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant claims the fourth spot while Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is fifth.

Rounding up the best-selling jerseys in the country from sixth to 10th place are Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) and Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), respectively.

The Brooklyn Nets rank third while the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks are fourth and fifth on the list, respectively.

The NBA Store returned to the Philippines online in 2020 after pulling out their physical stores two years earlier.

