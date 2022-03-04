^

Sports

Eala falls to Russian pal, exits Joue les Tours in Round of 16

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 4, 2022 | 9:10am
Eala falls to Russian pal, exits Joue les Tours in Round of 16
Alex Eala
Tennis Club Macon

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala could not move on to the quarterfinals of the W25 Joue les Tours in France after falling to Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).

Selekhmeteva, seeded second in the tournament, dispatched Eala in two sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Eala played at pace with the 19-year-old, with whom she won the 2021 Rolland Garros Girls' Doubles title, in the beginning of the match as they were in deadlock, 3-3, in the opening set.

But the Russian broke Eala's serve in the seventh game which triggered a momentum change.

Selekhmeteva ended up winning three straight games to take the 1-0 set lead.

It was the same situation in the second set where Selekhmeteva won four straight games after Eala took the lead, 3-2.

The 16-year-old Filipina thus exited in the Round of 16 for the second time in three tournaments.

Apart from winning a Grand Slam with her, Eala also finished as runners-up with Selekmeteva in women's doubles in a pro tourney in Spain.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Phoenix outgun Aces to boost PBA playoff bid

Phoenix outgun Aces to boost PBA playoff bid

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
With their post-season in peril, the Fuel Masters ended a three-game slide and fended off the Aces in a nip-and-tuck affair...
Sports
fbtw
No-quit Bucks beat Heat at endgame
10 hours ago
Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday drove for a layup with 1.9 seconds left as the NBA champion Bucks rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Eastern Conference leaders Miami 120-119 on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Drex Zamboanga calls out ex-ONE lightweight champion

Drex Zamboanga calls out ex-ONE lightweight champion

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Filipino Drex Zamboanga wants a shot at former ONE world lightweight champion Christian Lee.
Sports
fbtw
NorthPort continues playoff push with win over listless Blackwater

NorthPort continues playoff push with win over listless Blackwater

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After losing their first five assignments, the Batang Pier are well in the playoff picture with a 4-5 record with two games...
Sports
fbtw
Eala breezes past Latvian foe

Eala breezes past Latvian foe

By Jan Veran | 3 days ago
Alex Eala dropped just one game in trampling Anna Ozerova of Latvia, 6-0, 6-1, Sunday in a 55-minute romp she hopes would...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Curry, Lakers lead NBA Store best-sellers in Philippines

Curry, Lakers lead NBA Store best-sellers in Philippines

By Luisa Morales | 55 minutes ago
The NBA released the best-selling products on the NBAStore.com.ph on Thursday, and Curry and the Lakers were the ones leading...
Sports
fbtw
Eala falls to Russian pal, exits Joue les Tours in Round of 16

Eala falls to Russian pal, exits Joue les Tours in Round of 16

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The 16-year-old Filipina thus exited in the Round of 16 for the second time in three tournaments.
Sports
fbtw
Eyes on the prize
By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
The Naismith Trophy, symbolic of global basketball supremacy, is the ultimate prize in the FIBA World Cup and since the 2014 edition in Spain, it has been brought to various countries on tour visits for fans to see...
Sports
fbtw
Team USA avoids big guns at women's basketball World Cup draw

Team USA avoids big guns at women's basketball World Cup draw

16 hours ago
Ten-time champion the United States was pitted alongside Belgium and China but avoided host Australia Thursday at the draw...
Sports
fbtw
Smart gears up as official UAAP 84 partner

Smart gears up as official UAAP 84 partner

16 hours ago
Smart is gearing up for the much-anticipated return of the country’s premier collegiate league as it announced that...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with