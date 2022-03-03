Smart gears up as official UAAP 84 partner

Through its partnership with UAAP, Smart will stream the upcoming UAAP games on its GigaPlay app for free, which means subscribers won't incur data charges to watch the hardcourt action and drama for a limited period.

Smart Communications, Inc (Smart), the official partner of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), is gearing up for the much-anticipated return of the country’s premier collegiate league as it announced that it would bring the games to legions of fans via the GigaPlay app.

The return of UAAP games is set to rekindle healthy rivalries among eight universities namely, Ateneo De Manila University, Adamson University, De La Salle University, National University, University of the East, University of the Philippines, Far Eastern University, and University of Santo Tomas.



Recognizing that most students are still supporting their schools remotely, Smart intends to play a crucial role by delivering real-time UAAP action to subscribers and sports fans.

"We join the millions of UAAP fans who are eager to show their school pride as the league returns after a two-year, pandemic-enforced hiatus. While we can’t troop to the venues in full force just yet, we are glad to make watching the upcoming games easier than ever with the GigaPlay app. This is part of our commitment to give our customers what they want and continue to enable them to pursue their passions,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications President and CEO.



It will be recalled that UAAP Season 82 was put on hold in March 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. But as the new normal takes over, the UAAP follows through with Smart GigaPlay, allowing fans to finally experience sports action and cheer for their school again - right at their fingertips.



Downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, GigaPlay is Smart’s streaming app especially developed to offer a suite of curated sports and entertainment content to subscribers. The UAAP coverage will further boost GigaPlay's lineup of sports content, which includes streaming of the NBA, PBA, PVL, and FIBA.

Aside from sports content, GigaPlay also features exclusive entertainment content including concerts, music awards, and other entertainment content.