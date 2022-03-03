Santiago-Manabat draws inspiration from daughter amid Thailand stint

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine volleyball star Dindin Santiago-Manabat is using her family as motivation as she continues to strut her stuff in the Volleyball Thailand League with Nakhon Ratchasima QminC.

Forced to be away from her family in order to develop her play even more, Manabat said she keeps her husband and daughter close to her heart to keep her inspired.

"Syempre, pamilya ko ang sikreto ko talaga [to stay motivated]. Kasi syempre, nanonood sila. Gusto ko palagi na nakikita nila na maganda yung performance ko dito," Manabat said in the recent episode of One Sports' Inside The Game.

"Hindi pwede yung lungkot eh. Syempre, kailangan gumawa ka ng paraan para mas mainspire ka and syempre, ilo-look forward ka ng anak mo," she added.

The 28-year-old said she always places her daughter Chloe Sapphire on her mind, conscious of what her offspring would think of her.

And the thought of making her daughter proud of her achievements is what drives her to play even better.

"Kailangan mas maging strong pa ako kasi syempre, kung ano yung mapapanood [ng anak ko] 'Ah, yan yung nanay ko'," Manabat said.

"In the near future kasi, gusto ko maging proud siya sakin," she added.

Manabat, compatriot Mylene Paat, and the rest of Nakhon Ratchasima QminC will return to action at the VTL in the semifinals this coming weekend.