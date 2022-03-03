^

Undermanned Suns back on track; Jazz outlast Rockets in OT

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 3, 2022 | 1:49pm
Undermanned Suns back on track; Jazz outlast Rockets in OT
Cameron Johnson #23 of the Phoenix Suns puts up a three-point shot against the Houston Rockets during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 16, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.
CHRISTIAN PETERSEN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA-best Phoenix Suns are back on the win column after drubbing the Portland Trail Blazers, 120-90, at the Footprint Center in Arizona on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

After back-to-back losses, the Suns made easy work of Portland.

While the Trail Blazers made things interesting until the latter part of the second quarter, the Suns pulled away after the halftime break and led by as much as 33 points.

The rout came despite the absence of both Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

Six different Suns scored in twin-digit scoring led by a 20-point outing by Cam Johnson to improve to 50-12 for the year.

Elsewhere, the Utah Jazz outlasted the Houston Rockets, 132-127, in Toyota Center.

Led by a 37-point outburst from Donovan Mitchell, the Jazz took their third win in a row.

Mitchell also had a season-high 10 assists and two rebounds.

In other games, the Oklahoma City Thunder shocked the Denver Nuggets on the road, 119-107.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an all-around game of 29 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The New Orleans Pelicans, meanwhile,  routed the Sacramento Kings, 125-95.

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

Sports

