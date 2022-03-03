No pressure on Batang Pier to qualify for PBA playoffs, says Jarencio

MANILA, Philippines – Northport Batang Pier head coach Pido Jarencio is not pestering his players to come out and make a playoffs push amid their four-game winning streak in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

That is, Jarencio prefers that his team look at what's in front of them — their opponents in every game.

Despite getting back into the playoff picture with four straight wins after losing their first five assignments of the conference, Jarencio said their mentality has not changed.

"There's no sense of urgency itong team na to. We're just enjoying the game, we're just playing smart and then yun nga, yung breaks of the game nakukuha namin then we're going with the flow," Jarencio said after their 116-103 drubbing of the Blackwater Bossing on Wednesday.

"These four straight wins is all about hard work, players working hard for this win and then, yun lang. Wala kaming sense of urgency regarding sa kung anong outcome," he added.

Though a strategy that may come as bizarre to some, it seems to be working for the Batang Pier as their game-to-game mentality has led them to four big wins.

And if things continue to work out for Northport, they'll just carry that thinking to the quarterfinals as well.

"Basta kami, yung last three games namin [sa eliminations], one game at a time," said Jarencio.

"So we got this first win, let's look for that second win against Terrafirma naman," he added.

The Batang Pier will clash with Terrafirma on Saturday before facing the TNT Tropang Giga for their final elims assignment on March 11.