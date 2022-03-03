^

Sports

Malixi steps up drive for lone SEA Games slot

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 3, 2022 | 11:01am
Malixi steps up drive for lone SEA Games slot
Rianne Malixi
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Twelve-up and all pumped up, Rianne Malixi sets out for an encore in the Southeast Asian Games qualifier, which resumes Friday with the last of the grueling 8-round eliminations back at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac.

While some would opt to play it rather cautiously after building a huge lead, the 14-year-old star isn't taking any chances, vowing to dish out her very best in pursuit of a coveted spot in the national women's team bound for Hanoi SEAG in May.

“I don’t mind how big my lead is. I just want to play my best game this weekend,” said Malixi, whose last remarkable feat was beating the country’s leading pros by 15 in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour event at Tagaytay Midlands last December.

Malixi dominated the first of two 72-hole jaunts with a fine display of power, iron play and putting, putting in rounds of 73-71-73-77 for a 294 total and a massive 12-stroke bulge over fellow ICTSI-backed players Arnie Taguines and Mafy Singson. But despite virtually driving a wedge between her and her pursuers, the 2020 national stroke play champion is treating the chase like it should be treated — unyieldingly.

Meanwhile, the men’s side, which offers two slots in the SEAG squad, produced practically the same result with Jet Hernandez also seizing firm control by 12 shots with a 290 total with Edward Dy and Masaichi Otake posting identical 302s and Miguel Ilas toting a 303. Brothers Ivan and Ryan Monsalve stood another stroke farther back at 304s.

Kristoffer Arevalo has a 305 while Shinichi Suzuki and Gab Manotoc stayed in the hunt for the second berth with identical 307s.

Expecting a big charge from Taguines and Singson, along with Sunshine Zhang and Laurea Duque, in another punishing day, with 36 holes on tap in the day, with the eight survivors set to play over 36 holes, Malixi said she’s ready to handle the pressure even as she hopes to survive another challenging day at the Robert Trent Jones, Sr.-designed layout.

“Just handling the pressure and humidity will lead me to good golf,” she said.

And a dream spot in the SEAG golf team.

“I played in huge individual events but the SEAG will be my biggest team event if I earn this spot,” said Malixi. “Of course, it excites me but my main focus is to play my best golf.”

So do Taguines and Singson, who, however, have a lot of catching up to do at 306s with Zhang and Duque at 313 and 317, respectively. Rounding up the cast are Gabie Rosca and Reese Ng, who pooled identical 320s, and Jody Castillo, who has a 321.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Long road ahead
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
How to mesh the Gilas schedule with the PBA calendar is a daunting challenge.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Gilas guard Tenorio defends team amid subpar bid in FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Ex-Gilas guard Tenorio defends team amid subpar bid in FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Former Gilas Pilipinas member LA Tenorio jumped to the defense of the national team following a mediocre 1-1 result in the...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala sustains strong start, beats home bet in French tiff

Alex Eala sustains strong start, beats home bet in French tiff

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Buoyed by her two wins in qualifiers, Eala sweeped the French tennister, needing only a little over one hour to dispatch her...
Sports
fbtw
A+ grade for SBP by FIBA exec

A+ grade for SBP by FIBA exec

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
FIBA 2023 World Cup executive director David Crocker was in town for five days last week to attend business meetings and confer...
Sports
fbtw
Mindoro pips Iriga in PCAP Armageddon

Mindoro pips Iriga in PCAP Armageddon

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
For all their previous internal foibles, the Tamaraws have stayed in the fight in the Professional Chess Association of the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
No pressure on Batang Pier to qualify for PBA playoffs, says Jarencio

No pressure on Batang Pier to qualify for PBA playoffs, says Jarencio

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite getting back into the playoff picture with four straight wins after losing their first five assignments of the conference,...
Sports
fbtw
Harden shines in Sixers home debut vs Knicks

Harden shines in Sixers home debut vs Knicks

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The former MVP keyed a comeback effort from the Sixers after trailing by as much as 16 points in the first half.
Sports
fbtw
San Sebastian Stags banking on veteran crew in NCAA 97

San Sebastian Stags banking on veteran crew in NCAA 97

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Are there any more rookies? Or is everyone a veteran now although some might be lacking in NCAA experience?
Sports
fbtw
'There's no greater honor': Kelly Williams savored every moment of Gilas return

'There's no greater honor': Kelly Williams savored every moment of Gilas return

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Days after wrapping up their campaign with a 1-1 slate, Williams reflected on what could possibly have been his Gilas swan...
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer Ravena's 24-point outing wasted as Shiga falls to Ramos-less Toyama

Kiefer Ravena's 24-point outing wasted as Shiga falls to Ramos-less Toyama

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Kiefer Ravena could not steer the Shiga Lakestars to victory despite an efficient offensive outing on Wednesday as they lost...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with