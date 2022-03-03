Malixi steps up drive for lone SEA Games slot

MANILA, Philippines – Twelve-up and all pumped up, Rianne Malixi sets out for an encore in the Southeast Asian Games qualifier, which resumes Friday with the last of the grueling 8-round eliminations back at the Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac.

While some would opt to play it rather cautiously after building a huge lead, the 14-year-old star isn't taking any chances, vowing to dish out her very best in pursuit of a coveted spot in the national women's team bound for Hanoi SEAG in May.

“I don’t mind how big my lead is. I just want to play my best game this weekend,” said Malixi, whose last remarkable feat was beating the country’s leading pros by 15 in the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour event at Tagaytay Midlands last December.

Malixi dominated the first of two 72-hole jaunts with a fine display of power, iron play and putting, putting in rounds of 73-71-73-77 for a 294 total and a massive 12-stroke bulge over fellow ICTSI-backed players Arnie Taguines and Mafy Singson. But despite virtually driving a wedge between her and her pursuers, the 2020 national stroke play champion is treating the chase like it should be treated — unyieldingly.

Meanwhile, the men’s side, which offers two slots in the SEAG squad, produced practically the same result with Jet Hernandez also seizing firm control by 12 shots with a 290 total with Edward Dy and Masaichi Otake posting identical 302s and Miguel Ilas toting a 303. Brothers Ivan and Ryan Monsalve stood another stroke farther back at 304s.

Kristoffer Arevalo has a 305 while Shinichi Suzuki and Gab Manotoc stayed in the hunt for the second berth with identical 307s.

Expecting a big charge from Taguines and Singson, along with Sunshine Zhang and Laurea Duque, in another punishing day, with 36 holes on tap in the day, with the eight survivors set to play over 36 holes, Malixi said she’s ready to handle the pressure even as she hopes to survive another challenging day at the Robert Trent Jones, Sr.-designed layout.

“Just handling the pressure and humidity will lead me to good golf,” she said.

And a dream spot in the SEAG golf team.

“I played in huge individual events but the SEAG will be my biggest team event if I earn this spot,” said Malixi. “Of course, it excites me but my main focus is to play my best golf.”

So do Taguines and Singson, who, however, have a lot of catching up to do at 306s with Zhang and Duque at 313 and 317, respectively. Rounding up the cast are Gabie Rosca and Reese Ng, who pooled identical 320s, and Jody Castillo, who has a 321.