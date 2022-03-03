Mindoro pips Iriga in PCAP Armageddon

MANILA, Philippines – You have to admire the Mindoro Tamaraws.

For all their previous internal foibles, the Tamaraws have stayed in the fight in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines. Not even moving from the southern division to the northern division, seems to have dampened their spirit.

As AGM Joselito Asi said in last year’s third conference, “Laban lang.”

And they did just that last Wednesday evening, March 2, when they defeated the Iriga Oragons, 2-1, in Armageddon.

Mindoro took blitz play, 5-5-1.5, but Iriga roared back in rapid chess, 9-5, to send the game into extra boards. Once there, FM Julius de Ramos and AGM Nezil Merilles were able to best Joeven Polstotin and NM Glennen Artuz, respectively, to take their fifth win in 23 matches.

The win over Iriga was a good way for Mindoro to bounce back after taking a shellacking from Iloilo, 15-6.

Iriga dropped to 2-21, a shade above Tacloban that has the same record but is at the bottom due to points, 186-175.5.

Looking at Mindoro, they have had some close matches against Manila, Rizal, Palawan, Tacloban, Cebu, and Iriga.

And overall, they have performed this way.

Game Win Loss Draw Decided by 2-3 points Blitz 4 18 1 7 Rapid 3 18 2 6

In their upcoming matches this Saturday, March 5, the Mindoro Tamaraws will take on the Isabela Knights of Alexander and the Manila Indios Bravos.