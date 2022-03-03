^

Kiefer Ravena's 24-point outing wasted as Shiga falls to Ramos-less Toyama

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 3, 2022 | 9:25am
Kiefer Ravena
MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena could not steer the Shiga Lakestars to victory despite an efficient offensive outing on Wednesday as they lost to the Toyama Grouses, 103-108, at the Ukaru-chan Arena.

Coming off a 28-point outburst against San-En NeoPhoenix last weekend, Ravena dropped 24 markers on 8-of-13 shooting to go along with 10 assists, two rebounds and a steal.

But still, the Lakestars failed to return to the win column despite leading by as much as 16 points early in the game.

The Grouses, who were without Filipino reinforcement Dwight Ramos as he has yet to return from Gilas duty, outscored Ravena's Lakestars 66-35 across the second and third quarters to take control of the game.

At one point, Toyama was ahead by 21 points.

While late heroics by Ravena and Teppei Kashiwagura brought Shiga within striking distance in the final frame, the clock just ran out on the Lakestars as they fell to 10-19 on the season.

Ramos' Grouses, meanwhile, improved to 15-21.

Novar Gadson paced the Lakestars in the loss with 41 points.

Elsewhere, Filipino reinforcement Javi Gomez de Liano did not see action in the Ibaraki Robots' 70-76 loss to the Akita Northern Happinets.

