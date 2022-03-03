^

Sports

Alex Eala sustains strong start, beats home bet in French tiff

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 3, 2022 | 8:58am
Alex Eala sustains strong start, beats home bet in French tiff
Alex Eala
Tennis Club Macon

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is through to the Round of 16 of the W25 Joue le Tours after beating wild card Jenny Lim, 6-1,6-4, in her first match in the main draw on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Buoyed by her two wins in qualifiers, Eala sweeped the French tennister, needing only a little over one hour to dispatch her opponent.

After two tournaments where she exited despite strong starts, Eala seemed to have learned her lesson against Lim as she kept her momentum going in the second set after a convincing 6-1 victory to open the match.

The 16-year-old zoomed to a 5-1 lead in the second set, but struggled to close out as Lim was able to win three games in a row to cut her deficit to just one game, 4-5.

Fortunately for Eala, she was able to break Lim's serve in the 10th game of the set to seal the victory and prevent Lim from coming back.

Eala faces a familiar face in the Round of 16 on Thursday as she is set to clash with Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva who she won the French Open Girls' Doubles crown in 2021 with.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Long road ahead
By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
How to mesh the Gilas schedule with the PBA calendar is a daunting challenge.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Gilas guard Tenorio defends team amid subpar bid in FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Ex-Gilas guard Tenorio defends team amid subpar bid in FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Former Gilas Pilipinas member LA Tenorio jumped to the defense of the national team following a mediocre 1-1 result in the...
Sports
fbtw
Mavs give Lakers bigger headache
9 hours ago
Luka Doncic scored 25 points as the Dallas Mavericks sent the Los Angeles Lakers spinning to a third straight defeat on Tuesday.
Sports
fbtw
Gymnastics Center inauguration set
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Two-time world champion Caloy Yulo will be the special guest when the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation Gymnastics Center is inaugurated on Saturday in Intramuros, Manila.
Sports
fbtw
Eala breezes past Latvian foe

Eala breezes past Latvian foe

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
Alex Eala dropped just one game in trampling Anna Ozerova of Latvia, 6-0, 6-1, Sunday in a 55-minute romp she hopes would...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Mindoro pips Iriga in PCAP Armageddon

Mindoro pips Iriga in PCAP Armageddon

By Rick Olivares | 10 minutes ago
For all their previous internal foibles, the Tamaraws have stayed in the fight in the Professional Chess Association of the...
Sports
fbtw
Kiefer Ravena's 24-point outing wasted as Shiga falls to Ramos-less Toyama

Kiefer Ravena's 24-point outing wasted as Shiga falls to Ramos-less Toyama

By Luisa Morales | 33 minutes ago
Kiefer Ravena could not steer the Shiga Lakestars to victory despite an efficient offensive outing on Wednesday as they lost...
Sports
fbtw
Northport extends run

Northport extends run

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Invigorated further by the return of top scorer Robert Bolick, roaring NorthPort kept its win streak – and Blackwater’s...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena, PATAFA to square off before CAS

Obiena, PATAFA to square off before CAS

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The mediation between Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association that was agreed...
Sports
fbtw
A+ grade for SBP by FIBA exec

A+ grade for SBP by FIBA exec

By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
FIBA 2023 World Cup executive director David Crocker was in town for five days last week to attend business meetings and confer...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with