NorthPort continues playoff push with win over listless Blackwater

Robert Bolick topscored for the Northport Batang Pier in their demolition job of the Blackwater Bossing who absorbed their 28th straight loss

MANILA, Philippines – The NorthPort Batang Pier kept their playoff hopes alive in the PBA Governors’ Cup after taking their fourth straight win at the expense of the Blackwater Bossing, 116-103, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

After losing their first five assignments, the Batang Pier are well in the playoff picture with a 4-5 record with two games left in the schedule.

Reinforcement Jamel Artis and the returning Robert Bolick led the demolition job to help send the Bossing to their 28th straight defeat.

The Bossing took a 47-46 lead in the second salvo after they fought back from 10 points down, but a quick 8-0 run turned the tide in favor of the Batang Pier.

At halftime, NorthPort was ahead by a dozen, 66-54.

While a Shawn Glover-led Blackwater side tried to keep their head afloat, the local cagers just couldn't come up with the support Glover needed as they are now in danger of another winless conference at 0-9.

NorthPort led the lethargic Bossing by as big as 20 points and did not trail the entire second half.

Bolick, who is fresh from a Gilas Pilipinas stint, top-scored for the Batang Pier with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three steals, while Artis chipped in with 26 points.

Arwind Santos, meanwhile, also finished with a double-double of 21 points and 13 boards.

Jamie Malonzo, for his part, tallied 16 markers.

For the Bossing, Glover was the sole bright spot with 47 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Paul Desiderio, who tried to key a comeback in the fourth salvo for Blackwater, finished with 17 points.