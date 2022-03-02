^

Sports

NorthPort continues playoff push with win over listless Blackwater

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 2, 2022 | 5:02pm
NorthPort continues playoff push with win over listless Blackwater
Robert Bolick topscored for the Northport Batang Pier in their demolition job of the Blackwater Bossing who absorbed their 28th straight loss
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The NorthPort Batang Pier kept their playoff hopes alive in the PBA Governors’ Cup after taking their fourth straight win at the expense of the Blackwater Bossing, 116-103, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

After losing their first five assignments, the Batang Pier are well in the playoff picture with a 4-5 record with two games left in the schedule.

Reinforcement Jamel Artis and the returning Robert Bolick led the demolition job to help send the Bossing to their 28th straight defeat.

The Bossing took a 47-46 lead in the second salvo after they fought back from 10 points down, but a quick 8-0 run turned the tide in favor of the Batang Pier.

At halftime, NorthPort was ahead by a dozen, 66-54.

While a Shawn Glover-led Blackwater side tried to keep their head afloat, the local cagers just couldn't come up with the support Glover needed as they are now in danger of another winless conference at 0-9.

NorthPort led the lethargic Bossing by as big as 20 points and did not trail the entire second half.

Bolick, who is fresh from a Gilas Pilipinas stint, top-scored for the Batang Pier with 30 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three steals, while Artis chipped in with 26 points.

Arwind Santos, meanwhile, also finished with a double-double of 21 points and 13 boards.

Jamie Malonzo, for his part, tallied 16 markers.

For the Bossing, Glover was the sole bright spot with 47 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Paul Desiderio, who tried to key a comeback in the fourth salvo for Blackwater, finished with 17 points.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eala breezes past Latvian foe

Eala breezes past Latvian foe

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
Alex Eala dropped just one game in trampling Anna Ozerova of Latvia, 6-0, 6-1, Sunday in a 55-minute romp she hopes would...
Sports
fbtw
Why blame Chot?
By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
Some Filipino fans expressed displeasure over the way the Philippines lost a 25-point decision to New Zealand in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Sunday. They blamed the defeat...
Sports
fbtw
Hushes of uncertainty for Philippine hoops?

Hushes of uncertainty for Philippine hoops?

By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano | 7 hours ago
With 4:01 left in the game, and a 21-point spread against the home team screaming loud, the over-5,000 Filipino crowd at Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Gilas guard Tenorio defends team amid subpar bid in FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Ex-Gilas guard Tenorio defends team amid subpar bid in FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Former Gilas Pilipinas member LA Tenorio jumped to the defense of the national team following a mediocre 1-1 result in the...
Sports
fbtw
Tenorio, Gin Kings hope to keep momentum going

Tenorio, Gin Kings hope to keep momentum going

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
PBA Governor's Cup defending champions Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings seem to be peaking at the right time.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
No mediation between Obiena, PATAFA as battle shifts to arbitration court

No mediation between Obiena, PATAFA as battle shifts to arbitration court

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The supposed mediation between Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Track and Field Association that was agreed...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo to grace unveiling of MVP Sports Foundation training facility

Yulo to grace unveiling of MVP Sports Foundation training facility

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Two-time world champion Caloy Yulo will be the special guest when the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation holds its inauguration...
Sports
fbtw
Saso duels 2 Kos in World Championship opener

Saso duels 2 Kos in World Championship opener

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Yuka Saso sets out for perhaps her toughest start on the LPGA Tour, drawing world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and No. 3 Lydia Ko in...
Sports
fbtw
Tanduay Rum Masters, Malaysian club banner Filbasket in inaugural pro season

Tanduay Rum Masters, Malaysian club banner Filbasket in inaugural pro season

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Philippine developmental basketball league Filbasket is back for its inaugural season as a professional hoops league.
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic announces split from long-time coach&nbsp;

Djokovic announces split from long-time coach 

4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic's turbulent start to 2022 took another twist Wednesday as the 20-time Grand Slam champion revealed he had split...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with