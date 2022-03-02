^

Sports

No mediation between Obiena, PATAFA as battle shifts to arbitration court

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
March 2, 2022 | 3:45pm
No mediation between Obiena, PATAFA as battle shifts to arbitration court
EJ Obiena and athletics chief Philip Juico

MANILA, Philippines – The supposed mediation between Olympian pole vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Track and Field Association that was agreed in principle in the Senate hearing less than a month ago did not happen.

This after Obiena and the POC will engage PATAFA in a battle at the Court of Arbitration after PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico filed a "statement of appeal" to CAS last February 11 against the former two.

POC president Abraham Tolentino on Wednesday questioned PATAFA’s motive for it, describing it as a breach of integrity and putting a damper on the Senate’s effort to resolve the impasse.

“So what happened to the truce forged through the Senate? The mediation that both parties — Obiena and the PATAFA agreed on before our honorable Senators?” said Tolentino.

Juico's filing of a case at the Lausanne-based CAS was done four days after the Senate hearing where Obiena and PATAFA publicly agreed to a mediation.

Apparently, it didn’t materialize.

“Where’s the good faith there. The POC thought they [PATAFA] were for mediation and even EJ already agreed to the procedure,” said Tolentino. “Filing a complaint against Obiena and the POC means the Patafa is included in the complaint because Patafa is a member of the organization.”

The POC Executive Board, in a hybrid meeting at the Knights Templar Ridge Hotel in Tagaytay City, authorized Tolentino to hire a lawyer and appoint a CAS juror, as well as appropriate still undetermined fees for the defense.

All except chairman Steve Hontiveros and first vice president Al Panlilio attended the meeting, with Atty. Charlie Ho of netball, who ran under Juico’s ticket in the November 2020 POC elections, filing the motion for the appropriation of lawyers and CAS fees.

According to POC Chief Legal Counsel Atty. Wharton Chan, Juico filed the complaint through his lawyers, the Aranas Cruz Araneta Parker & Faustino Law Offices. The complaint cited the POC’s breach of jurisdiction on the Obiena issue, dismissal of the case Obiena filed with the POC through its Athletes Commission and withdrawal of the persona non grata sanction on Juico.

Chan said the POC could not be cited on issues over jurisdiction on the Obiena case, saying the POC “is not a judicial body but a corporate one and the focal issue is on the attitude and unethical conduct” on Obiena’s complaint of harassment against the Patafa.

“The CAS asked for more evidences from the PATAFA such as proof of notices, among others,” said Chan.

The International Olympic Committee created the CAS “to bring about the resolution of sports-related disputes which are submitted to it through ordinary arbitration or through appeal against the decisions of sports bodies or organizations.”

BAMBOL TOLENTINO

EJ OBIENA

PATAFA

PHILIP JUICO

POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Eala breezes past Latvian foe

Eala breezes past Latvian foe

By Jan Veran | 2 days ago
Alex Eala dropped just one game in trampling Anna Ozerova of Latvia, 6-0, 6-1, Sunday in a 55-minute romp she hopes would...
Sports
fbtw
Why blame Chot?
By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Some Filipino fans expressed displeasure over the way the Philippines lost a 25-point decision to New Zealand in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Sunday. They blamed the defeat...
Sports
fbtw
Hushes of uncertainty for Philippine hoops?

Hushes of uncertainty for Philippine hoops?

By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano | 5 hours ago
With 4:01 left in the game, and a 21-point spread against the home team screaming loud, the over-5,000 Filipino crowd at Araneta...
Sports
fbtw
Tenorio, Gin Kings hope to keep momentum going

Tenorio, Gin Kings hope to keep momentum going

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
PBA Governor's Cup defending champions Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings seem to be peaking at the right time.
Sports
fbtw
Pasig-Negros, Manila-Davao in PCAP Wednesday

Pasig-Negros, Manila-Davao in PCAP Wednesday

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
Pasig will battle the unpredictable Negros Kingsmen.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
NorthPort continues playoff push with win over listless Blackwater

NorthPort continues playoff push with win over listless Blackwater

By Luisa Morales | 8 minutes ago
After losing their first five assignments, the Batang Pier are well in the playoff picture with a 4-5 record with two games...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo to grace unveiling of MVP Sports Foundation training facility

Yulo to grace unveiling of MVP Sports Foundation training facility

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Two-time world champion Caloy Yulo will be the special guest when the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation holds its inauguration...
Sports
fbtw
Saso duels 2 Kos in World Championship opener

Saso duels 2 Kos in World Championship opener

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso sets out for perhaps her toughest start on the LPGA Tour, drawing world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and No. 3 Lydia Ko in...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Gilas guard Tenorio defends team amid subpar bid in FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Ex-Gilas guard Tenorio defends team amid subpar bid in FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Former Gilas Pilipinas member LA Tenorio jumped to the defense of the national team following a mediocre 1-1 result in the...
Sports
fbtw
Tanduay Rum Masters, Malaysian club banner Filbasket in inaugural pro season

Tanduay Rum Masters, Malaysian club banner Filbasket in inaugural pro season

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Philippine developmental basketball league Filbasket is back for its inaugural season as a professional hoops league.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with