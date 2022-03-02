Eala eyes strong finish vs local foe

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala faces local bet Jenny Lim in a clash of youngsters seeking to make a splash in the big league as action in the first round of the W25 Joue Les Tours resumes at the hard indoor courts in France Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Foiled in the Last 16 and in the first round of the main draw of the W60 Grenoble and W25 Macon tilts, Eala, with a WTA No. 580 ranking, expects to get past her wild card 17-year-old rival ranked No. 1595 in the WTA for a spot in the second round of the $25,000 tournament.

The 16-year-old Eala is coming into the match brimming with confidence following a 6-0, 6-1 rout of Latvia’s Anna Ozerova and a 6-2, 6-0 cruise over Germany’s Fabienne Gettwart in the two-day qualifying.

But while Lim, who has 10 victories in the juniors, may be not too much of a problem for Eala, her projected next opponent would with No. 2 Oksana Selekhmeteva, who is tipped to drive past Italy’s Cristiana Ferrando in their side of the duel in the lower half of the 32-player draw.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar, however, isn't looking too far ahead, setting her sights only on Lim on Court 1 for a win in an attempt to bolster her confidence if ever she would get to face the 19-year-old Selekhmeteva, who is at No. 207 in the WTA ranking.