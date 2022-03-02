WNBL tows Philippines to Top 50 in FIBA 3x3 World Rankings

The WNBL 3x3 Back to Back champion Uratex Dream and sister team Uratex Tibay.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has made big strides in Women's 3x3 following a huge leap in the FIBA World Rankings due to the history-making Women's National Basketball League (WNBL).

After holding the country's first-ever professional women's hoops league last year, the WNBL also delved into 3x3 territory with two legs already completed.

As of the latest FIBA Women's 3x3 World Rankings released earlier this week, the Filipina ballers have risen to World No. 49 — almost 50 places higher than where they started.

Prior to the WNBL's first leg, the Philippines was ranked 94th in the world.

Uratex Dream were the champions of the first two legs of the historic competition.

WNBL EVP Rhose Montreal shared her enthusiasm on the achievement of the league after only two legs.

"WNBL 3x3 para sa Pilipinas! Congrats to all of us!!! Mabuhay ang Atletang Pilipina!!!!," Montreal wrote on social media.

The second leg of WNBL 3x3 just wrapped up last weekend.