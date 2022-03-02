^

First-ever Trek UCI Gravel World Series shines spotlight at quaint Nueva Ecija town

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 2, 2022 | 11:02am
The municipality of Bongabon, Nueva Ecija is set to play host to a historic cycling event, the first-ever Trek UCI Gravel World Series. The Philippines is the only Asian country awarded with the hosting of one of more than 15 events in the World Series.
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is set to play host to an inaugural event organized by the Union Cycliste International, the world governing body for sports cycling.

That is, the Trek UCI Gravel World Series, which will unfurl on April 3.

And in the middle of it all is the municipality of Bongabon, Nueva Ecija, which for most is unheard of until now.

Through a group of organizers spearheaded by former national team downhill rider Bans Medonza, his wife Tena, Wilson Cheng, and race director Edrie Ocampo, Bongabon will be thrust into cycling spotlight as riders from all over the world will join the first leg of more than 15 races in the World Series.

The municipality, sitting along the border of Nueva Ecija and Aurora, remains relatively untouched by urbanization and thus proves perfect for cyclists.

Bongabon proves to be a perfect venue for the race as the municipality has scores of backroads and untouched terrain which is ideal for gravel races.
"There were actually several options for [the organizers]. But Bongabon came in when I held an event last December 5... One of our friends, nakita yung potential ng lugar tapos pinitch nila yung lugar na ito," Ocampo told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

"We held an initial meeting tapos tinanong nila ako kung kaya ba namin, taga-Bongabon kasi talaga ako... Nag-ocular sila and they loved the place and perfect talaga siya sa culture ng gravel," he added.

Add to the perfect terrain of Bongabon for the kind of track needed for gravel races is the support of the local government who has seen bike tourism as an advantage for their municipality.

Ocampo himself, along with Bongabon Mayor Allan Gamilla, strengthened the cycling community locally with a bike park.

With an event as big as the Trek UCI Gravel World Series coming to their town, Ocampo believes it'll bring bigger things.

"Maraming very enthusiastic about it, na gusto sumuporta, mga brands, mga local bike shops, and even riders. And kumbaga, kapag pinagtulong-tulungan natin ito, this is something we all can be proud of. Malay mo next year, or next year, makapaghost tayo ng mas malaki pang event," Ocampo said.

"And syempre, kailangan ang goal naman nito is not just to hold it, but to make it sustainable and mag-benefit yung community, especially Bongabon," he added.

A 'gran fondo'

Though hosting the Trek UCI Gravel World Series is definitely a big deal, Ocampo said riders should not be intimidated to take part in it — no matter what their cycling background is.

Branded as a "gran fondo" by the UCI, Ocampo says the race is less about competitiveness but more about the community.

Though still looking to clock in great times in the Trek UCI Gravel World Series Philippines leg, riders can enjoy a much more relaxed atmosphere owing to the nature of the race.
"Yung gravel race na ito, hindi siya ganun ka-stressful or competitive," said Ocampo.

Gran fondo races are long distance cycling events where groups of cyclists ride together, rather than compete against each other.

According to Ocampo, the nature of the race will hopefully bring out riders from all walks of life.

"Gusto talaga natin i-tap yung mga 'weekend warriors', mga hobbyists, and even the professionals. Kumbaga, yun yung ganda ng event na ito. Makikipagrubbing elbows yung mga hobbyists and weekend warriors sa mga pro," he said.

But not everyone will be able to join the race still due to limitations posed by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

First, organizers have cut down the number of participants to just about 300 or so to ensure that they will be able to cater to the needs of all riders considering the situation.

Participants will also need to be fully vaccinated and wear face masks when stationary.

Despite the dwindling number of COVID-19 cases in the country, Ocampo believes it is better to err on the side of caution.

"We'll constantly remind everyone to still follow the minimum safety protocols," he said.

Interested riders can register to compete at the history-making race at www.gravelphilippines.com.

