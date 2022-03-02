In-form Del Rosario raring to launch Epson Tour bid

MANILA, Philippines – Motivated by a recent victory, Pauline del Rosario can't seem to endure the wait to launch her Epson Tour campaign full-time.

The circuit, formerly the Symetra Tour, unveils its new season Friday with del Rosario and the rest of the aspirants for next year's LPGA Tour cards all geared up for a grueling 20-leg chase for top honors and ranking points leading to 10 berths in the world's premier ladies circuit next year.

“I’m so excited to be playing on the Epson Tour and for the season to start,” said the Filipino ace, ready and eager to slug it out with the best and the brightest in the $200,000 Florida’s Natural Charity Classic in Winter Haven.

She tracked down the "Road to the LPGA" by winning the Mayfair CC Women’s Championship in Sanford, also in Florida, two weeks ago.

The Mayfair tilt served as the fourth leg of the fledgling East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour, the former National Women’s Golf Association circuit, a highly competitive women’s pro tour for players aspiring for the LPGA, which she also leads in ranking points after posting two other Top 5 finishes.

The first Filipina to win on the LPGA of Taiwan Tour in 2017 finished tied for third in the East Coast Tour’s season-opening leg, the Dare the Bear Women’s Championship in Colorado, struggled to end up joint 13th in the Rio Pinar Orlando WC and placed fifth in the Redtail Championship.

The East Coast Tour exposure toughened up the 24-year-old shotmaker, who also scored a victory in the Arkansas Open of the Women’s All Pro Tour, another circuit for LPGA aspirants, last year.

“I used it to practice and get out of the cold (Dallas) and play in Florida where it’s warm,” said del Rosario, whose pro campaign is backed by ICTSI. “It was important for me to keep playing during winter coming into the season.”

Although she’s coming into the Natural Charity Classic on a winning form, del Rosario, who marked her pro debut with a four-victory romp on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour on her way to clinching the Order of Merit title, admits the level of play on Epson Tour is far more different than the other circuits, making her a little wary of her chances against the circuit’s regular campaigners and a slew of rising stars.

“I haven’t seen the course (Country Club of Winter Haven) yet but the East Coast Tour is very different from Epson,” she said.

Heading the chase in the 54-hole championship are Bethany Wu, Daniella Iacobelli and Samantha Wagner of the US, England’s Meghan MacLaren, Germany’s Sophie Hausmann, Fernanda Lira of Mexico, Chinese Weiwei Zhang and Ruixin Liu, Vicky Hurst, also of the US, Swede Linnea Strom, Ana Belac of Slovenia, France’s Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Ecuador’s Daniela Darquea and Fil-Am Clariss Guce.

After a week-long respite, the field heads to Mesa, Arizona for the Carlisle Arizona Classic on March 17-20, then proceed to the IOA Championship on March 25-27 in California with the Casino Del Sol Classic slated on March 31-April 3 in Tuczon, also in Arizona.