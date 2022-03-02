^

Tenorio, Gin Kings hope to keep momentum going

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 2, 2022 | 9:53am
After back-to-back wins, LA Tenorio and Barangay Ginebra hope to continue their momentum heading into the final stretch of eliminations
MANILA, Philippines – PBA Governor's Cup defending champions Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings seem to be peaking at the right time.

After snapping an uncharacteristically long four-game losing slump, the Gin Kings have won back-to-back games in come-from-behind fashion.

For veteran guard LA Tenorio, the wins mean things are already going in the right direction.

And he's hoping they can continue on as they play their final two games of the elimination round this week.

"Nagkaroon kami ng blueprint or ng parang reflection dun sa past few games namin. Hopefully, tumaas yung level nung game namin especially this coming weekend," Tenorio said on One Sports' The Game.

"We will face a tough team like NLEX and Rain or Shine. And it's a must win for us," he added.

Tenorio and the Gin Kings can expect significant resistance from both teams as the final stretch of eliminations looms, with the Road Warriors looking to lock in a spot in the Top 4 and with RoS attempting to claw back into the playoff picture.

But the 37-year-old veteran believes that the Gin Kings can draw an advantage from their momentum, as they look like themselves again after the losing slump.

"I think we're in the right track, malaking bagay na nagkaroon kami ng momentum," said Tenorio.

"At least, yung confidence ng team, nakita na may opportunity yung team namin to be in the right spot pagdating ng playoffs, especially this coming weekend," he added.

The Gin will clash with NLEX first on Friday then with the Elasto Painters on Sunday.

Ginebra will seek to defend their Governor's Cup title, or at the very least, improve on their finish last conference where they suffered an early exit in the quarterfinals against eventual champions TNT Tropang Giga.

