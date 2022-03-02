On the resumption of sports and the current state of grassroots development in the Philippines

The Philippines is currently at Alert Level 2. As a result, sporting competitions have become visible again in the past two weeks since the Alert Level change.

The PBA has resumed the ongoing Governor’s Cup. Gilas Pilipinas just finished a FIBA Qualifier match at the Big Dome to a live audience. March 2022 will be a huge month for amateur collegiate competition as the UAAP and the NCAA will finally kick off their respective seasons. Recreational open plays and pickup games are slowly coming back in full swing. Sports facilities are back in business. Furthermore, there is news circulating that Alert Level 1 will happen next month. It is evident that we can now refocus our efforts on getting Philippines sports back on track.

With Alert Level 1, all I could think of at this very moment is that kids can finally break out of this two-year online sports-training bubble and transition back into actual physical, face-to-face training and competition. Parents are excited. Kids are excited. In fact, I’ve been seeing social media posts of one-day tournaments and training sessions involving kids in different venues nationwide.

Is it really time? Are we finally ready to resume normal sporting activities? Don’t get me wrong. Two years of online training has been a blessing. Although very limiting, it was something kids could look forward to every week. The skills training, the virtual camaraderie and laughter with fellow kids. More importantly, coaches consistently instill the values of discipline, sportsmanship, teamwork and friendly “virtual” competition.

I am curious to find out now how kids will fare out now in a normal sporting environment. Specifically, those kids are still discovering their love for the sport. Painful reality: the years of no decent training has dragged the performance level back down. Kids will need to relearn the sport again; both in the technical and tactical aspect. Face to face is crucial. Playing with or against other kids is crucial.

With Alert Level 1 waiting in the wings, a few questions linger in my head — are grassroots programs still in place and are coaches ready to engage?

With the success of the Philippine women’s football team and their entry to their first World Cup, imagine how many parents are itching to get their daughters out there to play football and fulfill their own World Cup dreams. The Azkals did it in 2010.

I expect an influx of eager parents ready to enroll their kids and make up for lost time.

What is the game plan?

Simple preparation is key. All stakeholders: coaches, venue managers, organizers and school officials should be ready to activate. Sports school/clinic owners should get out there and promote themselves now.

The waiting game could be over soon. Let’s not be left behind. Plans need to be polished and ready for execution. Coaches should start looking into their respective communities and own them. Provide the opportunity for these “new” generation of kids to get out there and play. Build it and they will come.

Coaches will, however, need to adjust. Embrace the reality that the sports development stage of the youth has been disrupted. Let’s get the kids back on the playing field first. Let them enjoy what was lost. It will take time. Back to basics.

Finally, responsible coaching is a must. Just because it is allowed does not mean it is safe. The pandemic is not over yet. We still do not know what to expect. But we should be ready. Let’s continue to work with the IATF, the local LGU’s. Constant communication with these groups is mandatory. Follow the rules. At the end of the day, it is all about the safety of the kids. Green light, we go. Red light, we stop. It is that simple.

At the end of the day, we only hope and pray that we move forward from all this. Hope is what keeps us motivated. We are all in this together.