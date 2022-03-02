Why blame Chot?

Some Filipino fans expressed displeasure over the way the Philippines lost a 25-point decision to New Zealand in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Sunday. They blamed the defeat on coach Chot Reyes and even asked for Tab Baldwin to reassume the Gilas helm. Now, that’s downright unfair.

First of all, Reyes never asked for the job. It was Baldwin who advised SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan that he wouldn’t coach in the recent window to focus on his job at Ateneo with the UAAP season coming up. MVP accepted Baldwin’s decision and looked for a replacement. Because Reyes was TNT coach, he was top-of-mind to succeed Baldwin. Besides, it was Reyes who engineered Gilas’ silver finish at the 2013 FIBA Asia Cup to qualify the Philippines for the 2014 FIBA World Cup, the country’s first venture in the global scene after 36 years. And at the World Cup in Spain, Reyes delivered the Philippines’ first win in the event in 40 years.

When Reyes was offered to take over Gilas even at short notice, he wouldn’t turn his back on the country. Backing off isn’t in his DNA. It was a tough mission with five Gilas hotshots opting to move to the PBA and about two weeks to consolidate a lineup. Reyes negotiated to bring in some of his TNT players for familiarity and welcomed the only other PBA player Robert Bolick to the cast. Then, the SBP managed to recall Japanese B.League Asian imports Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena for the qualifiers and took naturalized import Ange Kouame temporarily out of the Ateneo bubble.

Reyes didn’t only cope with the problem of chemistry but also the problem of the players getting re-used to FIBA rules. FIBA referees are quick to call fouls at the slightest contact and won’t forgive players who set picks with movement, no matter how insignificant. Team foul limits are one less than in the pros and players are disqualified with five personals, not six. Quarters are 10 minutes long, not 12 and timeouts are limited. Players aren’t allowed to call timeouts and that’s a big adjustment. There are also distinct rules on goaltending, possession arrows on jumpballs and what constitutes a technical, unsportsmanlike and disqualifying foul.

So it was no surprise that Ravena and Ramos, who play under FIBA rules in Japan, thrived in the recent qualifiers. There were notable cracks in Gilas’ offense and defense in the first win over India but they were overlooked because of the blowout. But against New Zealand, the lack of chemistry was evident and Ravena’s high level of energy caused seven misses from the line because of exhaustion.

COVID has created a slew of challenges for every national team. South Korea, for instance, has been disqualified from competing in the World Cup because it couldn’t assemble a lineup for the first and second windows. New Zealand wasn’t as stressed as the Philippines in drafting players for its national team and it showed in the way the Tall Blacks played here. Reyes and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial were set yesterday to discuss a program of cooperation from now until the World Cup, covering the SEA Games in May, the third qualifying window in June, FIBA Asia Cup in July, Asian Games in September and the fourth qualifying window in November. There will be two more qualifying windows next year before the World Cup begins. It’s no easy task but Reyes isn’t backing down from the struggle.