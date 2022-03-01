




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Fernandez coasts to 2nd round in Monterrey
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 1, 2022 | 2:19pm





 
Fernandez coasts to 2nd round in Monterrey
Leylah Fernandez
Michael Errey / AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines – Leylah Fernandez cut a tall Slovak Anna Schmiedlova down to size, coming away with a 6-2, 6-2 victory to lead the Last 16 phase cast of the Abierto GNP Seguros 2002 in Monterrey, Mexico on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).


The Filipino-Canadian pumped in two aces and bucked a couple of double faults by going 24 of 32 (75%) on first serve points won and 8 of 14 (57.1%) on second serve points won. She finished with 57 of 93 (61.3%) total points won against her rival’s 36 of 93 (38.7%).


The second seeded Fernandez, 19, will slug it out against the winner of the Qinwen Zheng of China and Italian Lucia Bronzetti duel in one of the matches being played at presstime.


The 2021 US Women’s Open finalist is bidding to keep her first pro crown she won without dropping a set, capping it with a 6-1. 6-4 triumph over Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic in the finals last year.


But she's in for a rough outing with top seed Elina Svitolina looming large in the upper draw of the 32-player field. The Ukrainian is still playing Russian Anastasia Potapova in a clash of players whose countries are currently embroiled in a war.


Fernandez, however, has beaten Svitolina in their previous meeting, humbling her in three sets in the quarterfinals of the US Women’s Open in one of her great runs against a number of seeded bets in the sport’s last Slam at Flushing Meadows in New York last September.


Others who advanced were Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova, who beat France’s Diane Parry, 6-4, 6-0; local ace Marcela Zacarias, who turned back American Emma Navarro, 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-3; No. 5 Camila Osorio of Colombia, who held off Pole Magdalena Frech, 6-3, 7-6(6); and Spain’s No. 4 Sara Tormo, who survived Russian Kamilla Rakhimova, 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-1.


Fernandez broke Schmiedlova twice in the early going to seize a 4-0 lead and stayed in control the rest of the way in a big start aimed at fueling not only her title-retention drive but also her bid to redeem herself from a series of early defeats in the new season.


The world No. 21 lost in the Round of 16 in the Adelaide International I and made a first round exit in the Australian Open. She also struggled in the doubles, her partnership with Kiwi Erin Routliffe losing in the quarterfinals in Adelaide and in the Round of 64 in the Aussie Open.


 










 









LEYLAH FERNANDEZ
TENNIS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Eala breezes past Latvian foe







Eala breezes past Latvian foe



By Jan Veran |
1 day ago 


Alex Eala dropped just one game in trampling Anna Ozerova of Latvia, 6-0, 6-1, Sunday in a 55-minute romp she hopes would...








Sports
fbtw













Ateneo Lady Eagles: The future is now







Ateneo Lady Eagles: The future is now



By Rick Olivares |
1 day ago 


For the Ateneo women's volleyball team, the young players are now the veterans. The rebuilding came sooner rather than l...








Sports
fbtw













Is Korea out of World Cup?




By Joaquin M. Henson |
15 hours ago 


The FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers website has delisted South Korea as a contender in Group A and noted the team led by ex-PBA import Ricardo Ratliffe has been disqualified for failing to participate in two consecutive...








Sports
fbtw













Eala cruises to main draw, rips German foe







Eala cruises to main draw, rips German foe



By Jan Veran |
4 hours ago 


Qualifiers have not been much of a problem for Alex Eala, who stormed past Germany's Fabienne Gettwart, 6-2, 6-0, to advance...








Sports
fbtw













Superal gears up for US sorties, eyes Japan card







Superal gears up for US sorties, eyes Japan card



By Jan Veran |
5 hours ago 


With the careers of her fellow ICTSI players flourishing here and abroad, Princess Superal can't wait to relaunch hers in...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Fernandez coasts to 2nd round in Monterrey







Fernandez coasts to 2nd round in Monterrey



By Jan Veran |
55 minutes ago 


Leylah Fernandez cut a tall Slovak Anna Schmiedlova down to size, coming away with a 6-2, 6-2 victory to lead the Last 16...








Sports
fbtw













World Cup ban, refusal to play Russians: Sport reacts to invasion of Ukraine







World Cup ban, refusal to play Russians: Sport reacts to invasion of Ukraine



1 hour ago 


Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked widespread reaction in the sports world, with the country booted out of this year's...








Sports
fbtw













Malixi all geared up for SEA Games elims romp







Malixi all geared up for SEA Games elims romp



By Jan Veran |
2 hours ago 


While some would wonder how a 14-year-old could dominate such a cutthroat competition like a national team qualifier, one...








Sports
fbtw













Go for Gold gets crack at Philippine cycling's best in Ronda Pilipinas







Go for Gold gets crack at Philippine cycling's best in Ronda Pilipinas



2 hours ago 


Youth-laden Go for Gold seeks to challenge the cream of the crop of Philippine cycling as it sees action in the 10-stage LBC...








Sports
fbtw













Dream turns to reality for WNBL 3x3&nbsp;team owner Peachy Medina







Dream turns to reality for WNBL 3x3 team owner Peachy Medina



By Rick Olivares |
3 hours ago 


You may know that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus took away a great many things. The flipside was it gave birth to...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!








 
 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with