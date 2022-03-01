Underdog South Built Esports wins overall crown in VCT Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — South Built Esports completed a Cinderella run during the last few days of the Valorant Challengers Tour Philippines as they emerged from the lower brackets and claimed the overall title after beating NAOS Esports.

Just a breath away from elimination during the group stages, the team started the playoffs last February 24 in high spirits as they took down reigning Valorant champions Team Secret. But NAOS Esports, which led the group stages, gave them a crushing blow with a 0-2 sweep and relegated them to the lower brackets.

South Built Esports, however, would not be dithered. They made quick work of Zeal Esports and Oasis Gaming, 2-0, while Action PH forced a decider in the lower bracket finals. But South Built Esports outlasted them, 2-1, to set up a rematch with NAOS Esports.

The best-of-five grand finals saw a dominating first half for South Built Esports, which led at 9-3 at the switch. But NAOS Esports managed to snatch victory away from them, taking the first map at 11-13. Learning from their past mistakes, South Built Esports did not let the opening map loss dampen their spirit and dominated the three consecutive maps to seal their victory.

South Built Esports alongside NAOS Esports and Action PH will represent the country in the upcoming APAC Valorant Challengers tournament in March.