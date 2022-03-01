




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Underdog South Built Esports wins overall crown in VCT Philippines
 


Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 1, 2022 | 10:27am





 
Underdog South Built Esports wins overall crown in VCT Philippines
 


MANILA, Philippines — South Built Esports completed a Cinderella run during the last few days of the Valorant Challengers Tour Philippines as they emerged from the lower brackets and claimed the overall title after beating NAOS Esports.


Just a breath away from elimination during the group stages, the team started the playoffs last February 24 in high spirits as they took down reigning Valorant champions Team Secret. But NAOS Esports, which led the group stages, gave them a crushing blow with a 0-2 sweep and relegated them to the lower brackets.


South Built Esports, however, would not be dithered. They made quick work of Zeal Esports and Oasis Gaming, 2-0, while Action PH forced a decider in the lower bracket finals. But South Built Esports outlasted them, 2-1, to set up a rematch with NAOS Esports. 


The best-of-five grand finals saw a dominating first half for South Built Esports, which led at 9-3 at the switch. But NAOS Esports managed to snatch victory away from them, taking the first map at 11-13. Learning from their past mistakes, South Built Esports did not let the opening map loss dampen their spirit and dominated the three consecutive maps to seal their victory.


South Built Esports alongside NAOS Esports and Action PH will represent the country in the upcoming APAC Valorant Challengers tournament in March.


 










 









ESPORTS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest

 












Trending







Eala breezes past Latvian foe







Eala breezes past Latvian foe



By Jan Veran |
21 hours ago 


Alex Eala dropped just one game in trampling Anna Ozerova of Latvia, 6-0, 6-1, Sunday in a 55-minute romp she hopes would...








Sports
fbtw













Ateneo Lady Eagles: The future is now







Ateneo Lady Eagles: The future is now



By Rick Olivares |
21 hours ago 


For the Ateneo women's volleyball team, the young players are now the veterans. The rebuilding came sooner rather than l...








Sports
fbtw













656-strong Philippine athlete delegation bound for Hanoi SEA Games








656-strong Philippine athlete delegation bound for Hanoi SEA Games



By Joey Villar |
19 hours ago 


The Philippine Olympic Committee will field in a “fighting” 656-athlete delegation to the Hanoi Southeast Asian...








Sports
fbtw













Ex-Green Archer Taane Samuel relishes redemption game in Philippine soil







Ex-Green Archer Taane Samuel relishes redemption game in Philippine soil

 

By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


A one-and-done reinforcement for the Green Archers, Samuel failed to reach his fullest potential with the UAAP powerhous...








Sports
fbtw













Is Korea out of World Cup?




By Joaquin M. Henson |
10 hours ago 


The FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers website has delisted South Korea as a contender in Group A and noted the team led by ex-PBA import Ricardo Ratliffe has been disqualified for failing to participate in two consecutive...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Eala cruises to main draw, rips German foe







Eala cruises to main draw, rips German foe



By Jan Veran |
5 minutes ago 


Qualifiers have not been much of a problem for Alex Eala, who stormed past Germany's Fabienne Gettwart, 6-2, 6-0, to advance...








Sports
fbtw













Underdog South Built Esports wins overall crown in VCT Philippines







Underdog South Built Esports wins overall crown in VCT Philippines



By Michelle Lojo |
11 minutes ago 


South Built Esports completed a Cinderella run during the last few days of the Valorant Challengers Tour Philippines as they...








Sports
fbtw













FEU, UST lead AcadArena campus esports awards







FEU, UST lead AcadArena campus esports awards



By Michelle Lojo |
24 minutes ago 


AcadArena celebrated not only its third anniversary but the achievements in campus esports throughout 2021 with the AcadArena...








Sports
fbtw













Superal gears up for US sorties, eyes Japan card







Superal gears up for US sorties, eyes Japan card



By Jan Veran |
38 minutes ago 


With the careers of her fellow ICTSI players flourishing here and abroad, Princess Superal can't wait to relaunch hers in...








Sports
fbtw













Lomachenko ready to fight




10 hours ago 


Vasily Lomachenko of Ukraine must be torn between pursuing a crucial bout against undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos or joining his countrymen in a territorial defense against Russian forces.








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 







































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with