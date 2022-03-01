




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Superal gears up for US sorties, eyes Japan card
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
March 1, 2022 | 10:00am





 
Superal gears up for US sorties, eyes Japan card
Princess Superal (right) takes a groupie with Yuka Saso (left) and Dottie Ardina during the reigning US Women's Open champion's surprise visit to The Country Club.
 


MANILA, Philippines – With the careers of her fellow ICTSI players flourishing here and abroad, Princess Superal can't wait to relaunch hers in the US while lining herself up for a crack at a Japan tour card later in the season.


A dominant figure on the local circuit, Superal had sought to resume her campaign on the Step Up Tour, the farm league of the LPGA of Japan Tour, after sweeping the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour legs at Sherwood and Eagle Ridge last July. But her trip hit a snag when she tested positive for COVID-19 weeks before her scheduled departure, forcing her to quarantine instead.


Worst, she also missed the third restart of the LPGT last November.


After recovering, she vied in the Thailand LPGA Masters and tied for sixth last December.


But the new season brings a lot of hope and promise for the diminutive but talented shotmaker, who became the first Filipino player to win a USGA-sanctioned tournament, the US Girls’ junior Open in Arizona in 2014, before Saso toppled it by winning the US Women’s Open, also via playoff.


In fact, she’s rushing the processing of her visa to catch up on a number of tournaments in the US, including the farm leagues of the LPGA Tour — the Women’s All Pro Tour, the East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour and the Cactus Tour, among others.


“My plan is to compete in the US where there are so many tournaments to play in,” said Superal, who also had stints on the Symetra Tour, now the Epson Tour, in 2017-18. “I also intend to go through the Japan Q-School again.”


Inspired by her recent reunion of sorts with reigning US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso during a practice round at the posh The Country Club with fellow ICTSI-backed players Dottie Ardina, and amateurs Mafy Singson and Arnie Taguines, Superal is determined to get better and stronger through training and workouts with focus on her improving her length under swing coach Bong Lopez.


“I’m really looking forward to competing in the US although if the LPGT would resume, I would still play while fixing my visa,” said Superal.


She added that they were startled by Saso's surprise visit, saying: “It’s great to see Yuka again. We actually didn’t expect she would drop by but we just saw her there and we’re very happy.”


“They talked about their upcoming LPGA sked with Dottie. She showed her huge trophy and as far as I’m concerned, she didn’t change despite her status. She remained playful and friendly,” she added.


And one big inspiration as she and the rest of Team ICTSI embark on new missions in new normal in the US and elsewhere.


 










 









GOLF
PRINCESS SUPERAL
YUKA SASO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Eala breezes past Latvian foe







Eala breezes past Latvian foe



By Jan Veran |
21 hours ago 


Alex Eala dropped just one game in trampling Anna Ozerova of Latvia, 6-0, 6-1, Sunday in a 55-minute romp she hopes would...








Sports
fbtw













Ateneo Lady Eagles: The future is now







Ateneo Lady Eagles: The future is now



By Rick Olivares |
21 hours ago 


For the Ateneo women's volleyball team, the young players are now the veterans. The rebuilding came sooner rather than l...








Sports
fbtw













656-strong Philippine athlete delegation bound for Hanoi SEA Games







656-strong Philippine athlete delegation bound for Hanoi SEA Games



By Joey Villar |
19 hours ago 


The Philippine Olympic Committee will field in a “fighting” 656-athlete delegation to the Hanoi Southeast Asian...








Sports
fbtw













Ex-Green Archer Taane Samuel relishes redemption game in Philippine soil







Ex-Green Archer Taane Samuel relishes redemption game in Philippine soil



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


A one-and-done reinforcement for the Green Archers, Samuel failed to reach his fullest potential with the UAAP powerhous...








Sports
fbtw













Is Korea out of World Cup?




By Joaquin M. Henson |
10 hours ago 


The FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers website has delisted South Korea as a contender in Group A and noted the team led by ex-PBA import Ricardo Ratliffe has been disqualified for failing to participate in two consecutive...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Eala cruises to main draw, rips German foe


 




Eala cruises to main draw, rips German foe



By Jan Veran |
4 minutes ago 


Qualifiers have not been much of a problem for Alex Eala, who stormed past Germany's Fabienne Gettwart, 6-2, 6-0, to advance...








Sports
fbtw













Underdog South Built Esports wins overall crown in VCT Philippines







Underdog South Built Esports wins overall crown in VCT Philippines



By Michelle Lojo |
10 minutes ago 


South Built Esports completed a Cinderella run during the last few days of the Valorant Challengers Tour Philippines as they...








Sports
fbtw













FEU, UST lead AcadArena campus esports awards







FEU, UST lead AcadArena campus esports awards



By Michelle Lojo |
23 minutes ago 


AcadArena celebrated not only its third anniversary but the achievements in campus esports throughout 2021 with the AcadArena...








Sports
fbtw













Superal gears up for US sorties, eyes Japan card







Superal gears up for US sorties, eyes Japan card



By Jan Veran |
37 minutes ago 


With the careers of her fellow ICTSI players flourishing here and abroad, Princess Superal can't wait to relaunch hers in...








Sports
fbtw













Lomachenko ready to fight




10 hours ago 


Vasily Lomachenko of Ukraine must be torn between pursuing a crucial bout against undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos or joining his countrymen in a territorial defense against Russian forces.








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with