Superal gears up for US sorties, eyes Japan card

Princess Superal (right) takes a groupie with Yuka Saso (left) and Dottie Ardina during the reigning US Women's Open champion's surprise visit to The Country Club.

MANILA, Philippines – With the careers of her fellow ICTSI players flourishing here and abroad, Princess Superal can't wait to relaunch hers in the US while lining herself up for a crack at a Japan tour card later in the season.

A dominant figure on the local circuit, Superal had sought to resume her campaign on the Step Up Tour, the farm league of the LPGA of Japan Tour, after sweeping the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour legs at Sherwood and Eagle Ridge last July. But her trip hit a snag when she tested positive for COVID-19 weeks before her scheduled departure, forcing her to quarantine instead.

Worst, she also missed the third restart of the LPGT last November.

After recovering, she vied in the Thailand LPGA Masters and tied for sixth last December.

But the new season brings a lot of hope and promise for the diminutive but talented shotmaker, who became the first Filipino player to win a USGA-sanctioned tournament, the US Girls’ junior Open in Arizona in 2014, before Saso toppled it by winning the US Women’s Open, also via playoff.

In fact, she’s rushing the processing of her visa to catch up on a number of tournaments in the US, including the farm leagues of the LPGA Tour — the Women’s All Pro Tour, the East Coast Women’s Pro Golf Tour and the Cactus Tour, among others.

“My plan is to compete in the US where there are so many tournaments to play in,” said Superal, who also had stints on the Symetra Tour, now the Epson Tour, in 2017-18. “I also intend to go through the Japan Q-School again.”

Inspired by her recent reunion of sorts with reigning US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso during a practice round at the posh The Country Club with fellow ICTSI-backed players Dottie Ardina, and amateurs Mafy Singson and Arnie Taguines, Superal is determined to get better and stronger through training and workouts with focus on her improving her length under swing coach Bong Lopez.

“I’m really looking forward to competing in the US although if the LPGT would resume, I would still play while fixing my visa,” said Superal.

She added that they were startled by Saso's surprise visit, saying: “It’s great to see Yuka again. We actually didn’t expect she would drop by but we just saw her there and we’re very happy.”

“They talked about their upcoming LPGA sked with Dottie. She showed her huge trophy and as far as I’m concerned, she didn’t change despite her status. She remained playful and friendly,” she added.

And one big inspiration as she and the rest of Team ICTSI embark on new missions in new normal in the US and elsewhere.