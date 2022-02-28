




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Malonzo steers NorthPort away from peril, wins PBA Player of the Week plum
 


Philstar.com
February 28, 2022 | 3:25pm





 
Malonzo steers NorthPort away from peril, wins PBA Player of the Week plum
Jamie Malonzo’s efforts were more than enough for the rookie to be named the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Feb. 23-27, where he registered an all-around numbers of 16.0 points on 14-of-29 clip, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, a steal and a block.
PBA Images
 


MANILA, Philippines – Just when Northport’s boat was about to sink in the middle of a storm made even worse by a crippled crew, an unlikely hero in rookie ace Jamie Malonzo came to the rescue.


The high-flying freshman rose from the deck and steered the Batang Pier out of the hole with a superb performance in their two big wins the past week that stretched the team’s winning streak following a flat 0-5 start.


Malonzo’s efforts were more than enough for the rookie to be named the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Feb. 23-27, where he registered an all-around numbers of 16.0 points on 14-of-29 clip, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, a steal and a block.


He beat out NorthPort teammate Arwind Santos and Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson in a close race for the weekly citation handed out by the group of reporters covering the PBA beat.


The 6-foot-7 winger, picked no. 2 overall by the Batang Pier in the last draft, started his rousing week by tallying 19 points, five boards, three dimes, two steals and two blocks as Northport pulled off a huge 103-101 upset of league-leading Magnolia, handing the Hotshots their first and only defeat so far in the season-ending conference.


Malonzo hit clutch baskets down the stretch while complementing import Jamel Artis and Santos for a NorthPort side that misses the services of injured Kevin Ferrer, Jonathan Grey and Art Dela Cruz, as well as top gun Robert Bolick due to his Gilas Pilipinas duty.


The product of De La Salle then sustained his showing when he came through with a double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds in the Batang Pier’s 101-93 victory over Phoenix Super LPG.


And he did everything even though he’s nursing a finger injury (right pinkie).


“Jamie is injured. Namamaga yung pinkie niya (kaya ‘di siya maka-freethrow). Lahat ng shots niya, drive or follow-up. Talagang binigay niya puso niya sa game. He did his best. Gusto niya manalo,” said NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio in praising his prized rookie.


The Batang Pier have won their last three games for a 3-5 record, while staying in contention for a playoffs berth.


Also considered for the honor were the Ginebra duo of Japeth Aguilar and Christian Stanhardinger along with the NLEX pair of Jericho Cruz and Kevin Alas.


 










 









PBA
PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ancajas loses IBF super flyweight title to Argentinian foe







Ancajas loses IBF super flyweight title to Argentinian foe



By Dino Maragay |
1 day ago 


The undefeated Martinez overwhelmed Ancajas with power punches throughout their 12-round slugfest that appeared to be an early...








Sports
fbtw













Ex-Green Archer Taane Samuel relishes redemption game in Philippine soil







Ex-Green Archer Taane Samuel relishes redemption game in Philippine soil



By Luisa Morales |
5 hours ago 


A one-and-done reinforcement for the Green Archers, Samuel failed to reach his fullest potential with the UAAP powerhous...








Sports
fbtw













Thirdy Ravena brushes off great game in Gilas loss to New Zealand







Thirdy Ravena brushes off great game in Gilas loss to New Zealand



By Luisa Morales |
6 hours ago 


Thirdy Ravena took no consolation in his 23-point outing for Gilas Pilipinas in the Philippines' 63-88 loss to New Zealand...








Sports
fbtw













Sibol completes pool of 54 athletes for Hanoi SEA Games







Sibol completes pool of 54 athletes for Hanoi SEA Games



By Michelle Lojo |
6 hours ago 


After weeks of tryouts, Sibol, the country's national esports team, has finally completed its roster for the upcoming 31st...








Sports
fbtw













Sotto, 36ers suffer heartbreaker vs Kings







Sotto, 36ers suffer heartbreaker vs Kings



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


It was also a sub par game for Sotto in the loss as he only finished with two points and a steal in 11 minutes of play for...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









 RSG PH takes solo lead as Blacklist, Bren, Omega stay winless in MPL PH Season 9







RSG PH takes solo lead as Blacklist, Bren, Omega stay winless in MPL PH Season 9



By Michelle Lojo |
6 hours ago 


RSG PH is proving they are the team to watch this season 9 of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH...








Sports
fbtw













Sibol adds League of Legends, FIFA Online 4 bets to national roster







Sibol adds League of Legends, FIFA Online 4 bets to national roster



By Michelle Lojo |
6 days ago 


The country's national esports team continues to grow as Sibol’s selection ended for League of Legends and FIFA Online...








Sports
fbtw













Team Secret bounces back to reach VCT PH playoffs







Team Secret bounces back to reach VCT PH playoffs



By Michelle Lojo |
7 days ago 


After a disappointing start to their Valorant Challengers Philippines campaign, Team Secret has pulled off a comeback to secure...








Sports
fbtw













TNC, ECHO zoom to top as Blacklist stumbles in MPL PH week opener







TNC, ECHO zoom to top as Blacklist stumbles in MPL PH week opener



By Michelle Lojo |
7 days ago 


The opening week of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) saw a few surprises and a couple of swee...








Sports
fbtw













Mobile Legends, PUBG Mobile included in World Esports tourney for first time







Mobile Legends, PUBG Mobile included in World Esports tourney for first time



By Michelle Lojo |
10 days ago 


The International Esports Federation has announced the games that will headline the upcoming 14th World Esports Championship...








Sports
fbtw













MPL-PH Season 9 to go offline starting Week 3







MPL-PH Season 9 to go offline starting Week 3



By Michelle Lojo |
12 days ago 


The Games and Amusement Board has officially allowed Moonton Games to conduct offline the coming season of Mobile Legends...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 




























 









Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with