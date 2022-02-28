




















































 
























Eala breezes past Latvian foe
 


Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 28, 2022 | 1:21pm





 
Eala breezes past Latvian foe
Alex Eala
Globe Telecom
 


MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala dropped just one game in trampling Anna Ozerova of Latvia, 6-0, 6-1, Sunday in a 55-minute romp she hopes would fuel another run and lead to a better finish following a couple of missed opportunities in the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour play.


She takes on Fabienne Gettwart next after the German overcame a fumbling start to repulse local entry and No. 14 Aubane Droguet in the tiebreaker, 4-6, 7-5 (10-5), in their side of the match in the 16-game draw kicking off the two-day qualifier in the W25 Joue Les Tours at the Tennis Club Jocondien in France.


The 16-year-old old Filipina had made it to the main draw at W60 Grenoble and W25 Macon but blew her chances to post stronger finishes on both events, either losing steam or losing her focus after a dominant start against France’s Chloe Paquet and Anna Ukolova, respectively.


But her lopsided win over Ozerova on Court 1 should put her in good stead against Gettwart Monday as they dispute one of the eight slots in the tournament proper of the $25,000 event starting Tuesday.


In nipping Ozerova, the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar unloaded two aces while overcoming four double faults to post a 78 percent norm (21 of 27) on first serve points won. She struggled a bit on her second serves, going 8-of-15 (53 percent) but dominated her rival by winning five of her eight cracks at the break.


In control of her serves, Eala rallied to break Ozerova in the second and fourth games of the opening frame then after yielding the first point off a double fault in the fifth game, she strung up four straight points, highlighted by an ace. She then ripped the Latvian again by scoring three straight points from a 15-all count in the next to complete the lopsided triumph.


After holding serve in the next set, Eala broke Ozerova again, traded serves in the next before sweeping the next three games, including a shutout win in the sixth aided by her rival’s three double faults.


 










 









