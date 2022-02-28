




















































 
























Sibol completes pool of 54 athletes for Hanoi SEA Games
 


Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 28, 2022 | 10:12am





 
MANILA, Philippines — After weeks of tryouts, Sibol, the country's national esports team, has finally completed its roster for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games set in Hanoi, Vietnam in May.


This after the selection for Free Fire and Arena of Valor concluded this weekend with Rise Nation and God Ascends representing the country for Free Fire while Imperial Esports will try to win the country a medal in Arena of Valor.


A total of 54 athletes make up the national esports team, which will compete in all esports 10 events in the biennial meet: League of Legends, FIFA 4, CrossFire, Arena of Valor, Garena Free Fire, Mobile Legends, while League of Legends: Wild Rift will have a men's and women's division and PUBG will have individual and team events.


During the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in the Philippines, Sibol clinched three gold medals in Mobile Legends, Dota2 and Starcraft II, while players Alexandre Laverez and Andreij Albar won silver and bronze in Tekken 7, respectively.


  










 









