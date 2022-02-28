




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
RSG PH takes solo lead as Blacklist, Bren, Omega stay winless in MPL PH Season 9
 


Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 28, 2022 | 9:48am





 
RSG PH takes solo lead as Blacklist, Bren, Omega stay winless in MPL PH Season 9
 


MANILA, Philippines — RSG PH is proving they are the team to watch this season 9 of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH). 


Since the start of Season 9, RSG PH has yet to drop a game. The team has zoomed to the top of the leader board with three wins and with no losses in both matches and games, and earned a total of nine points.


ECHO's dream team also remained undefeated in matches but dropped a game against TNC Pro Team, 2-1, giving them a point disadvantage. They slip down to second place in the leaderboard with eight points while TNC remained a close third with seven points.


Nexplay EVOS took down previous champions Blacklist International and Bren Esports to tie with ONIC PH at the middle of the leader point with five points each. 


Previous season and world champions Blacklist International, M2 world champion Bren Esports, and MSC 2021 champions Smart Omega all remained winless at 0-3. Though Blacklist International managed to get two points on the board as they won a game from their previous matches against ONIC PH and Nexplay EVOS, both Smart Omega and BREN Esports have yet to win a game, trailing the pack at zero points each.


The regular season of MPL PH Season 9 continues with Week Three this Friday, March 4, with RSG PH set to take on TNC Pro Team. The coming week will also see the season return to an offline event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but still without a live audience.


 










 









ESPORTS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ancajas loses IBF super flyweight title to Argentinian foe







Ancajas loses IBF super flyweight title to Argentinian foe



By Dino Maragay |
23 hours ago 


The undefeated Martinez overwhelmed Ancajas with power punches throughout their 12-round slugfest that appeared to be an early...








Sports
fbtw













Nadal chalks up 91st career victory







Nadal chalks up 91st career victory



11 hours ago 


Rafael Nadal continued his perfect start to 2022, beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to lift the Acapulco ATP title in his first...








Sports
fbtw













LBC Ronda bikefest set







LBC Ronda bikefest set



By Joey Villar |
6 days ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road on March 11 after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition...








Sports
fbtw













Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns







Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns



By Joey Villar |
6 days ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition with a 10-stage...








Sports
fbtw













Thirdy Ravena brushes off great game in Gilas loss to New Zealand







Thirdy Ravena brushes off great game in Gilas loss to New Zealand



By Luisa Morales |
2 hours ago 


Thirdy Ravena took no consolation in his 23-point outing for Gilas Pilipinas in the Philippines' 63-88 loss to New Zealand...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Sporting sanctions can land significant blow on Putin, say experts







Sporting sanctions can land significant blow on Putin, say experts



3 minutes ago 


The Russian president Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine has resulted in destroying the warm global afterglow and...








Sports
fbtw













Ex-Green Archer Taane Samuel relishes redemption game in Philippine soil







Ex-Green Archer Taane Samuel relishes redemption game in Philippine soil



By Luisa Morales |
1 hour ago 


A one-and-done reinforcement for the Green Archers, Samuel failed to reach his fullest potential with the UAAP powerhous...








Sports
fbtw













Sibol completes pool of 54 athletes for Hanoi SEA Games







Sibol completes pool of 54 athletes for Hanoi SEA Games



By Michelle Lojo |
1 hour ago 


After weeks of tryouts, Sibol, the country's national esports team, has finally completed its roster for the upcoming 31st...








Sports
fbtw





 







Embiid, Harden put on a show in Sixers' win over Knicks







Embiid, Harden put on a show in Sixers' win over Knicks



2 hours ago 


James Harden posted his first triple-double as a 76er and clicked again with star teammate Joel Embiid to lead Philadelphia...








Sports
fbtw













Thompson keys Kings rally past Dyip







Thompson keys Kings rally past Dyip



By Olmin Leyba |
11 hours ago 


With Scottie Thompson as spark plug, the Barangay Ginebra Kings snatched a hard-earned 112-107 victory from the jaws of defeat...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 
















 





















Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with