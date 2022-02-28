RSG PH takes solo lead as Blacklist, Bren, Omega stay winless in MPL PH Season 9

MANILA, Philippines — RSG PH is proving they are the team to watch this season 9 of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH).

Since the start of Season 9, RSG PH has yet to drop a game. The team has zoomed to the top of the leader board with three wins and with no losses in both matches and games, and earned a total of nine points.

ECHO's dream team also remained undefeated in matches but dropped a game against TNC Pro Team, 2-1, giving them a point disadvantage. They slip down to second place in the leaderboard with eight points while TNC remained a close third with seven points.

Nexplay EVOS took down previous champions Blacklist International and Bren Esports to tie with ONIC PH at the middle of the leader point with five points each.

Previous season and world champions Blacklist International, M2 world champion Bren Esports, and MSC 2021 champions Smart Omega all remained winless at 0-3. Though Blacklist International managed to get two points on the board as they won a game from their previous matches against ONIC PH and Nexplay EVOS, both Smart Omega and BREN Esports have yet to win a game, trailing the pack at zero points each.

The regular season of MPL PH Season 9 continues with Week Three this Friday, March 4, with RSG PH set to take on TNC Pro Team. The coming week will also see the season return to an offline event since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but still without a live audience.