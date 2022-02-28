




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Ex-Green Archer Taane Samuel relishes redemption game in Philippine soil
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 28, 2022 | 10:24am





 
Ex-Green Archer Taane Samuel relishes redemption game in Philippine soil
Taane Samuel played one season with the DLSU Green Archers in 2018
FIBA
 


MANILA, Philippines — New Zealand's Taane Samuel had extra reason to celebrate than his teammates following the Tall Blacks' 88-63 drubbing of Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.


That is because Samuel, who played a year for the DLSU Green Archers, went into the game with a chip on his shoulder.



A one-and-done reinforcement for the Green Archers, Samuel failed to reach his fullest potential with the UAAP powerhouse.


But on Sunday, he came out guns blazing against Gilas and finished with a perfect game for the Tall Blacks, contributing 12 points off of the bench.


"It's huge for me," Samuel said of his performance in the game.


"Because I didn't really perform to the best of my abilities when I was here. It was kind of like a statement game from me," he added.


In his lone season with the Archers, where he saw action in four games, Samuel normed only 5.5 points and three rebounds in a little over 13 minutes of play.


Samuel, who is now a reserve player for Aussie NBL team Brisbane Bullets, flexed his true potential with the Kiwis as he went a spotless 5-of-5 shooting against Gilas.


He also nabbed three rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes of action.


The former La Salle cager hoped that the breakout game would change the minds of Filipino fans who had watched him play.


"I just wanted to showcase hat I can do because people didn't really have faith in me when I was out here and especially playing for La Salle, one of the biggest schools in the Philippines. This game was big for me. It's so exhilirating for me to play here again," he said.


Samuel and the Tall Blacks hope to complete a sweep of their games this window when they face India in the final game day of the February window of the qualifiers on Monday.


 










 









BASKETBALL
GILAS PILIPINAS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Ancajas loses IBF super flyweight title to Argentinian foe







Ancajas loses IBF super flyweight title to Argentinian foe



By Dino Maragay |
23 hours ago 


The undefeated Martinez overwhelmed Ancajas with power punches throughout their 12-round slugfest that appeared to be an early...


 





Sports
fbtw













Nadal chalks up 91st career victory







Nadal chalks up 91st career victory



11 hours ago 


Rafael Nadal continued his perfect start to 2022, beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to lift the Acapulco ATP title in his first...








Sports
fbtw













LBC Ronda bikefest set







LBC Ronda bikefest set



By Joey Villar |
6 days ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road on March 11 after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition...








Sports
fbtw










 


Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns







Oconer seen to shine anew as Ronda Pilipinas returns



By Joey Villar |
6 days ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition with a 10-stage...








Sports
fbtw













Thirdy Ravena brushes off great game in Gilas loss to New Zealand







Thirdy Ravena brushes off great game in Gilas loss to New Zealand



By Luisa Morales |
2 hours ago 


Thirdy Ravena took no consolation in his 23-point outing for Gilas Pilipinas in the Philippines' 63-88 loss to New Zealand...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Sporting sanctions can land significant blow on Putin, say experts







Sporting sanctions can land significant blow on Putin, say experts



3 minutes ago 


The Russian president Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine has resulted in destroying the warm global afterglow and...








Sports
fbtw













Sibol completes pool of 54 athletes for Hanoi SEA Games







Sibol completes pool of 54 athletes for Hanoi SEA Games

 

By Michelle Lojo |
1 hour ago 


After weeks of tryouts, Sibol, the country's national esports team, has finally completed its roster for the upcoming 31st...








Sports
fbtw













RSG PH takes solo lead as Blacklist, Bren, Omega stay winless in MPL PH Season 9







RSG PH takes solo lead as Blacklist, Bren, Omega stay winless in MPL PH Season 9



By Michelle Lojo |
1 hour ago 


RSG PH is proving they are the team to watch this season 9 of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH...








Sports
fbtw













Embiid, Harden put on a show in Sixers' win over Knicks







Embiid, Harden put on a show in Sixers' win over Knicks



2 hours ago 


James Harden posted his first triple-double as a 76er and clicked again with star teammate Joel Embiid to lead Philadelphia...








Sports
fbtw













Thompson keys Kings rally past Dyip







Thompson keys Kings rally past Dyip



By Olmin Leyba |
11 hours ago 


With Scottie Thompson as spark plug, the Barangay Ginebra Kings snatched a hard-earned 112-107 victory from the jaws of defeat...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with