Sports
 
Thirdy Ravena brushes off great game in Gilas loss to New Zealand
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 28, 2022 | 9:29am





 
Thirdy Ravena brushed off his 23-point outing against the Tall Blacks as Gilas absorbed a 63-88 beatdown in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers
FIBA
 


MANILA, Philippines — Thirdy Ravena took no consolation in his 23-point outing for Gilas Pilipinas in the Philippines' 63-88 loss to New Zealand in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Sunday.


For the Gilas youngster, who also finished with five rebounds, five assists, five steals and a block, his personal stats mean little if the team fails to get the victory.



"It's hard to be happy right now at this moment kasi nga talo kami. It doesn't mean anything if you score 40 points and you lose the game," Ravena said.


"I feel like we could've beat this team but that's the frustrating part about it," he added.


Gilas could only play at pace with the Tall Blacks in the first salvo where they ended the first period only down by three, 19-22.


But foul trouble and mishap at the charity stripe from the second salvo and on gave the Kiwis a window of opportunity to pull away from the Filipino ballers.


Ravena himself was also uncharacteristically struggling form the free throw line as he went a dismal 3-of-10 from the stripe.


The San-En NeoPhoenix guard acknowledged his shortcomings on that end of the floor.


"I still need to work on my free throws a lot more. Free throws can cost a game. It might not be as seen [as much] in this particular game, but it can definitely cost games in the future," Ravena said.


"It's one point and one point can make a whole lot of difference in a basketball game," he added.


Gilas combined were a subpar 10-of-23 in free throws, and those lost points could've easily gotten them back in the game.


But with the game against the Tall Blacks behind them, Ravena vows to work better on their freebies.


"So that will be to work on the feet especially if we were able to get a lot of opportunities to get on the line. So we don't waste those opportunities to get on the line," he said.


Next for Gilas Pilipinas is the 31st Southeast Asian Games set to unfurl this May in Hanoi, Vietnam.


Meanwhile, the next window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers is set in late June.


 










 









BASKETBALL
GILAS PILIPINAS

















  • Latest
  • Trending
