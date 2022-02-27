Rianne Malixi a cut above the rest in golf SEA Games qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — Seems like Rianne Malixi isn't just playing beyond her years but ahead of her peers.

In a test of not just skills but stamina in the third round of the SEA Games qualifier at Luisita Golf and Country Club late Saturday, the young rising star endured the grueling day where the field played all 36 holes (second and third rounds), her second 73 enough to double her seven-stroke lead she posted after breaking a 71 in morning play.

With a 217 total and way ahead of the pack, Malixi could use Sunday’s final round as a virtual training day in preparation for the last phase of the elims at Splendido Taal next weekend.

But to be complacent would be the last thing that the 14-year-old would do, so expect her to still dish out her best to at least stay in competitive form the way she has been doing all her campaign here and abroad.

While Malixi also showed her staying power, the rest failed to withstand the rigors of playing all-day at one of the country’s toughest courses with fellow ICTSI-backed Mafy Singson limping with an 80 for a 231 and Arnie Taguines fumbling with a 279 for a 232.

Sunshine Zhang also failed to rise up with a 79 for a 233 while Gabie Rosca improved from 80-82 with a 77 but still lay way behind at 239 for joint fifth with Reese Ng and Laurea Duque, who carded identical 79s.

At stake in the two 72-hole elims is the lone national team berth for the SEAG in Vietnam in May.

LK Go, member of the team that swept the gold medal in the last regional biennial games in 2019, also at Luisita, has been seeded into the team with the last spot in the three-player women’s squad being a captain’s choice.

Malixi, who topped the last Ladies Philippine Golf Tour event in near-record breaking fashion at Midlands late last year, mixed two birdies with three bogeys in the first nine holes then bucked a double-bogey mishap on No. 10 with birdies on Nos. 12 and 14 to finish with a 37-36 and stretched her seven-stroke lead in morning play to a whopping 14-shot bulge.

Singson, winner of four low amateur honors in the LPGT, failed to rebound from a bogey start and a triple-bogey miscue on the short but tricky par-3 No. 2 as she made the turn at 41 and hardly improved with three bogeys in a birdie-less backside for that 80.

Taguines blew an even frontside card with bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9 and dropped five strokes in a four-hole stretch from No. 11 for a 38-41.

In men’s play, where two slots are up for grabs, Jet Hernandez finally seized solo control after sharing the lead with Jacob Cajita and Miguel Ilas in the first two days, respectively, firing a 69 as he stormed ahead by four with a 217 total heading to the final 18 holes of the first stage of the qualifiers organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

A Junior World veteran, Hernandez endured a bogey-bogey start as he birdied No. 5 then rattled off four birdies in the last seven holes in impressive fashion, finishing with a solid 32 for one of the round’s two-best 69s.

Ilas, who caught Hernandez at the helm midway through with a 72, actually grabbed the lead with a 36 start but he failed to match his rival’s blistering windup, ending up with a 37 and a 73 for a 221.

Ryan Monsalve, who led Manila Southwoods’ title romp in the recent Fil-Am Invitational in Baguio, shot the round’s other 69 as he bounced from a 75 and an 80 to move to third at 224, still seven strokes behind off Hernandez.

Masaichi Otake and Perry Bucay matched 74s for joint fourth at 227, Edward Dy and Elee Bisera pooled similar 228s after a 71 and 75, respectively, while Kristoffer Arevalo matched par 72 to tie Marc Lu, who fumbled with a 76, at 229, Gab Manotoc struggled with a 76 for 10th at 230, and Cajita carded a 73 for 232.