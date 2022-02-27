Heat tighten hold on East top spot; Nets back on track

Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat shoots over Devin Vassell #24 of the San Antonio Spurs during their game at FTX Arena on February 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — The Miami Heat bucked a slow start against the San Antonio Spurs to take their third win in a row, 133-129, at the FTX Arena in Florida on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The Heat fought back after trailing by 12, 28-40, at the end of the opening period.

Bam Adebayo paced the Heat with 36 points, seven boards, four assists, two steals, and three blocks to help them keep their spot atop the Eastern Conference standings.

At 40-21, they keep themselves a full game head of the No. 2 Chicago Bulls at 39-22.

The Bulls were on a six-game win streak prior to their 110-116 loss to the Grizzlies Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Ja Morant dropped 46 points on the Bulls to pace Memphis on the road win.

Elsewhere, the Brooklyn Nets are back on track with a 126-123 win at Fiserv Forum.

The Nets leaned on Kyrie Irving who was able to play in the game despite his vaccination status because it was an away contest.

Irving contributed 38 points to pace Brooklyn to their 32nd win of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 29 points and 14 boards in the losing effort for the Bucks.

In the other games, Jarret Allen finished with a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds to tow the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Washington Wizards, 92-86.

The Atlanta Hawks, for their part, drubbed the Toronto Raptors, 127-100.

Trae Young exploded for 41 points and 11 assists in Atlanta's victory.

The Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets took victories as well, beating the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings, respectively.