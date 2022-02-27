




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Heat tighten hold on East top spot; Nets back on track
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 27, 2022 | 1:51pm





 
Heat tighten hold on East top spot; Nets back on track
Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat shoots over Devin Vassell #24 of the San Antonio Spurs during their game at FTX Arena on February 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida.
MEGAN BRIGGS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Miami Heat bucked a slow start against the San Antonio Spurs to take their third win in a row, 133-129, at the FTX Arena in Florida on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).


The Heat fought back after trailing by 12, 28-40, at the end of the opening period.


Bam Adebayo paced the Heat with 36 points, seven boards, four assists, two steals, and three blocks to help them keep their spot atop the Eastern Conference standings.


At 40-21, they keep themselves a full game head of the No. 2 Chicago Bulls at 39-22.


The Bulls were on a six-game win streak prior to their 110-116 loss to the Grizzlies Saturday (Sunday in Manila).


Ja Morant dropped 46 points on the Bulls to pace Memphis on the road win.


Elsewhere, the Brooklyn Nets are back on track with a 126-123 win at Fiserv Forum.


The Nets leaned on Kyrie Irving who was able to play in the game despite his vaccination status because it was an away contest.


Irving contributed 38 points to pace Brooklyn to their 32nd win of the season.


Giannis Antetokounmpo chipped in 29 points and 14 boards in the losing effort for the Bucks.


In the other games, Jarret Allen finished with a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds to tow the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Washington Wizards, 92-86.


The Atlanta Hawks, for their part, drubbed the Toronto Raptors, 127-100.


Trae Young exploded for 41 points and 11 assists in Atlanta's victory.


The Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets took victories as well, beating the Detroit Pistons and the Sacramento Kings, respectively.


 










 









BASKETBALL
NBA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Pumped-up Gilas faces tall order







Pumped-up Gilas faces tall order



By John Bryan Ulanday |
15 hours ago 


After barely scratching the surface in a feisty win over India last Friday, Gilas Pilipinas faces a real test against New...








Sports
fbtw













Zamboanga wins, Pacatiw falters with KO finishes in ONE: Full Circle







Zamboanga wins, Pacatiw falters with KO finishes in ONE: Full Circle



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


Filipino fighters Drex Zamboanga and Jeremy Pacatiw ended up with contrasting KO fates in ONE: Full Circle in Singapore on...








Sports
fbtw













Harden makes Sixers look even better








Harden makes Sixers look even better



15 hours ago 


James Harden did not disappoint in his highly anticipated debut with the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 27 points and handing...








Sports
fbtw













Late adjustment to changes caused Ginebra's slump, admits Cone







Late adjustment to changes caused Ginebra's slump, admits Cone



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


The Barangay Ginebra finally got back into the win column in the PBA Governor's Cup on Friday, with a 109-100 victory over...








Sports
fbtw













Gilas eyes Clarkson in 'formidable' FIBA World Cup roster







Gilas eyes Clarkson in 'formidable' FIBA World Cup roster



By John Bryan Ulanday |
1 day ago 


Staging a successful FIBA World Cup next year in the post-pandemic period will not be the lone goal for the Samahang Basketbol...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Kiefer B. League career-high for naught as San-En gets back at Shiga







Kiefer B. League career-high for naught as San-En gets back at Shiga



By Luisa Morales |
17 minutes ago 


While Kiefer tried to spark a comeback for the Lakestars, the deficit proved insurmountable as San-En cruised to victory...








Sports
fbtw













Rianne Malixi a cut above the rest in golf SEA Games qualifiers







Rianne Malixi a cut above the rest in golf SEA Games qualifiers



By Jan Veran |
1 hour ago 


With a 217 total and way ahead of the pack, Malixi could use Sunday’s final round as a virtual training day in preparation...








Sports
fbtw













Ancajas loses IBF super flyweight title to Argentinian foe







Ancajas loses IBF super flyweight title to Argentinian foe



By Dino Maragay |
3 hours ago 


The undefeated Martinez overwhelmed Ancajas with power punches throughout their 12-round slugfest that appeared to be an early...








Sports
fbtw













Sotto, 36ers suffer heartbreaker vs Kings







Sotto, 36ers suffer heartbreaker vs Kings



By Luisa Morales |
3 hours ago 


It was also a sub par game for Sotto in the loss as he only finished with two points and a steal in 11 minutes of play for...








Sports
fbtw













Hardworking rookie Ilagan rewarded by Alaska Aces with late-game opportunity







Hardworking rookie Ilagan rewarded by Alaska Aces with late-game opportunity



By Luisa Morales |
3 hours ago 


While a coach may give the play to one of the more veteran players on the court, Cariaso said he had immense trust in the...








Sports
fbtw









 
Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with