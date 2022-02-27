Ancajas loses IBF super flyweight title to Argentinian foe

Fernando Martinez (L) lands a body shot on IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas during a title fight at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Martinez took the title by unanimous decision.

MANILA, Philippines – Jerwin Ancajas failed to defend the IBF super flyweight crown on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), getting shocked by the volume-punching Fernando Martinez of Argentina at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas.

The undefeated Martinez overwhelmed Ancajas with power punches throughout their 12-round slugfest that appeared to be an early candidate for Fight of the Year to take away the title via unanimous decision in an upset. The scores were 117-111 and 118-110 twice for Martinez, who scored his 14th victory (with 8 KOs).

Martinez landed an amazing 427 of 1,046 punches (40%) on Ancajas, who connected just 192 of 816 blows (23%).

Neither fighter went down though despite going at each other toe-to-toe the entire bout, but Ancajas’ significantly puffed face was enough proof that it was the Filipino defending champion who took the brunt of the punishment.

“He’s really good and tough,” Ancajas said of Martinez in a post-fight interview on the ring, adding he’s open to a rematch with the Argentinian.

The 30-year-old pride of Panabo City in Davao del Norte was making the 10th defense of the title he won in 2016.

He suffered just the second loss of his career, against an opponent who threw everything but the kitchen sink at him.

Ancajas and Martinez traded blows right after the opening bell, with the latter landing solid shots to the body and the head. The Filipino fighter stood his ground though and weathered his opponent’s onslaught.

But engaging Martinez head-on was obviously the wrong strategy for Ancajas, who would've been better off by boxing at a distance.

Ancajas fell to 33-2-2 (with 22 KOs).