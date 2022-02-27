Sotto, 36ers suffer heartbreaker vs Kings

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers absorbed a tough loss against the Sydney Kings, 90-93, at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on Sunday.

After engaging in a nip-and-tuck affair with the Kings all game long, Jaylen Adams sank the dagger three-pointer to break a 90-all deadlock with just four ticks left on the clock.

Adams' shot became the eventual game winner as Daniel Johnson failed to convert on his shot in the next possession.

It was also a sub par game for Sotto in the loss as he only finished with two points and a steal in 11 minutes of play for the 36ers.

Five different Adelaide players scored in twin-digit scoring to pick up the slack on offense.

Dusty Hannahs led all all scorers for the 36ers with his 24 markers off of the bench.

For the Kings, it was Adams who topped the scoring column with 26 points.

He also had seven assists and a rebound.

The 36ers thus absorbed their second ross in a row and fell to 5-9 while the Kings improve to 10-7.