













 






































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Hardworking rookie Ilagan rewarded by Alaska Aces with late-game opportunity
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 27, 2022 | 11:50am





 
Hardworking rookie Ilagan rewarded by Alaska Aces with late-game opportunity
RK Ilagan hit the game-winner at the buzzer for the Alaska Aces
PBA media bureau
 


MANILA, Philippines — When the game was on the line for the Alaska Aces against the Meralco Bolts in their PBA Governor's Cup clash on Saturday, it was not star player Jeron Teng, nor spark off the bench Mike Digregorio whow as entrusted with the last shot.


Rather, it was rookie RK Ilagan who found himself with the rock with no more than three ticks left on the clock.





And make no mistake, as it wasn't an accident the ball ended up in his hands. It was just how Alaska head coach Jeffrey Cariaso drew it up on his clipboard.


While a coach may give the play to one of the more veteran players on the court, Cariaso said he had immense trust in the former San Sebastian standout owing to how hardworking the rookie is.


"You know, I think when you work as hard as RK does and you put in the work as hard as RK does, you deserve the opportunity," Cariaso said after their 94-93 escape act over the Bolts.


"Nagsimula yun syempre two games ago where I think he was phenomenal vs Terra. He was the one that helped us get back in that game and I just felt that slowly he needs an opportunity to play," he added.


Lo and behold, Ilagan repaid the trust given to him by Cariaso with a buzzer beating game-winner that sent the Aces well into the PBA post-season after posting win No. 6.


And though many may have thought that Ilagan's game winner could've been a fluke or sheer luck, Cariaso believes it was pure skill that helped Ilagan tow the team to victory.


"That's a shot RK works on at practice every day so I didn't have a problem with him taking that shot," Cariaso said.


"I knew he was going to get a shot off around the free throw line area, if not a little higher so good for him. I'm happy and I'm proud of him," he added.


Cariaso hopes to be able to lean on his rookie anew when the Aces continue their farewell tour in the PBA on Thursday, March 3, when they face the Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters.


 










 









BASKETBALL
PBA

















Philstar







 

















    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Zamboanga wins, Pacatiw falters with KO finishes in ONE: Full Circle







Zamboanga wins, Pacatiw falters with KO finishes in ONE: Full Circle



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


Filipino fighters Drex Zamboanga and Jeremy Pacatiw ended up with contrasting KO fates in ONE: Full Circle in Singapore on...








Sports
fbtw













Harden makes Sixers look even better







Harden makes Sixers look even better



12 hours ago 


James Harden did not disappoint in his highly anticipated debut with the Philadelphia 76ers, scoring 27 points and handing...








Sports
fbtw













Zamboanga pulls it off







Zamboanga pulls it off



By Joey Villar |
12 hours ago 


Drex Zamboanga scored a sensational first-round knockout victory over Rahul Raju of India, and made up for countryman Jeremy...








Sports
fbtw













LBC Ronda bikefest set







LBC Ronda bikefest set



By Joey Villar |
5 days ago 


The LBC Ronda Pilipinas will be back on the road on March 11 after a one-year pandemic hiatus as it holds its 11th edition...








Sports
fbtw









 



Aces keep magical run going







Aces keep magical run going



By Olmin Leyba |
12 hours ago 


RK Ilagan fired the dagger as Alaska recovered from a near-fatal meltdown to score a 94-93 thriller over Meralco and stay...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Ancajas loses IBF super flyweight title to Argentinian foe







Ancajas loses IBF super flyweight title to Argentinian foe



By Dino Maragay |
3 minutes ago 


The undefeated Martinez overwhelmed Ancajas with power punches throughout their 12-round slugfest that appeared to be an early...








Sports
fbtw













Sotto, 36ers suffer heartbreaker vs Kings







Sotto, 36ers suffer heartbreaker vs Kings



By Luisa Morales |
26 minutes ago 


It was also a sub par game for Sotto in the loss as he only finished with two points and a steal in 11 minutes of play for...








Sports
fbtw













Pasig repulses Iloilo for best record in PCAP







Pasig repulses Iloilo for best record in PCAP



By Rick Olivares |
1 hour ago 


After handily defeating the kings of the southern division, the Iloilo Kisela Knights, 14-7, Saturday evening, Pasig has now...

 






Sports
fbtw













Pumped-up Gilas faces tall order







Pumped-up Gilas faces tall order



By John Bryan Ulanday |
12 hours ago 


After barely scratching the surface in a feisty win over India last Friday, Gilas Pilipinas faces a real test against New...








Sports
fbtw













Dela Cruz sets Philippine record in PSI Open







Dela Cruz sets Philippine record in PSI Open



12 hours ago 


Thanya dela Cruz reset her own national record in the women’s 50-meter breaststroke to highlight a superb sweep of her...








Sports
fbtw



 






Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with