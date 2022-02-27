Hardworking rookie Ilagan rewarded by Alaska Aces with late-game opportunity

MANILA, Philippines — When the game was on the line for the Alaska Aces against the Meralco Bolts in their PBA Governor's Cup clash on Saturday, it was not star player Jeron Teng, nor spark off the bench Mike Digregorio whow as entrusted with the last shot.

Rather, it was rookie RK Ilagan who found himself with the rock with no more than three ticks left on the clock.

And make no mistake, as it wasn't an accident the ball ended up in his hands. It was just how Alaska head coach Jeffrey Cariaso drew it up on his clipboard.

While a coach may give the play to one of the more veteran players on the court, Cariaso said he had immense trust in the former San Sebastian standout owing to how hardworking the rookie is.

"You know, I think when you work as hard as RK does and you put in the work as hard as RK does, you deserve the opportunity," Cariaso said after their 94-93 escape act over the Bolts.

"Nagsimula yun syempre two games ago where I think he was phenomenal vs Terra. He was the one that helped us get back in that game and I just felt that slowly he needs an opportunity to play," he added.

Lo and behold, Ilagan repaid the trust given to him by Cariaso with a buzzer beating game-winner that sent the Aces well into the PBA post-season after posting win No. 6.

And though many may have thought that Ilagan's game winner could've been a fluke or sheer luck, Cariaso believes it was pure skill that helped Ilagan tow the team to victory.

"That's a shot RK works on at practice every day so I didn't have a problem with him taking that shot," Cariaso said.

"I knew he was going to get a shot off around the free throw line area, if not a little higher so good for him. I'm happy and I'm proud of him," he added.

Cariaso hopes to be able to lean on his rookie anew when the Aces continue their farewell tour in the PBA on Thursday, March 3, when they face the Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters.