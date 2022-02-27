Pasig repulses Iloilo for best record in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines — In the three previous conferences of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), there has been one team that has been on a mission going on long win streaks while taking down the top opposition and each one has gone on to win the championship.

In this PCAP San Miguel Corporation-All-Filipino Cup, can that team be the Pasig King Pirates?

After handily defeating the kings of the southern division, the Iloilo Kisela Knights, 14-7, Saturday evening, Pasig has now beaten the cream of the crop of both divisions and find themselves with the best record in the league, 20-1.

With that record and after 21 matches, Pasig is the only team to have racked up more than 300 points with 315. San Juan has 290 with Iloilo, 289.

GM Mark Paragua, Sherily Cua, Kevin Arquero, and Eric Labog Jr. got the job done on both blitz and rapid chess.

For Iloilo Karl Viktor Ochoa once more gave a very good account of himself with two wins over GM Darwin Laylo while GM Joey Antonio claimed two of three points on the senior boards versus Cris Ramayrat.

The King Pirates have come a long way.

They were somewhat derided when many of their players were voted into the first ever PCAP All-Star Game last season. But they followed that up by putting together a sterling third conference.

After adding Paragua and Ramayrat, it seems they have all the pieces in place to rule the ongoing SMC-All-Filipino Cup.

And now after 11 playdates, they are atop the league.

The Pirates also saw another key player take over the Top 25 Players of the Conference.

Cua moved up to the pole position of the supplanting Antonio. Although she has 52.5 points, the same as Antonio, her 34-2-6 win-draw-loss record vaulted her over to the top.

The Kisela Knights’ topman sports a 30-11-1 record.

Completing their night was a 14-7 win over the Iriga Oragons.