Kiefer keys offense as Shiga outlasts Thirdy-less San-En
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 26, 2022 | 7:24pm





 
MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena flirted with a double-double as the Shiga Lakestars snapped a three-game losing streak at the expense of San-En NeoPhoenix, 104-100, at the Hamamatsu Arena on Saturday.


In their first game back since January 3, Kiefer keyed Shiga on offense as he finished with nine points and 10 assists off of the bench.


He also grabbed five rebounds and had two steals.


After starting slow, the Shiga Lakestars rebounded with a good second and third quarter where they extended their lead to as big as 15 points.


Though NeoPhoenix got back into striking distance and even took the lead back briefly in the final salvo, crucial makes at the free throw line in the endgame helped Shiga hold on.


San-En was without Kiefer's younger brother Thirdy who is currently playing for Gilas Pilipinas in the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers here in Manila.


Pacing Shiga in the scoring column was Sean O'mara and Novar Gadson with 37 and 27 points, respectively.


Shiga thus improved to 10-17 while Thirdy's NeoPhoenix stay at the bottom of the standings at 4-28.


Both teams meet again Sunday for the second half of their weekend back-to-back.


 










 









