Ilagan hits game winner as Alaska averts late game disaster vs Meralco
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 26, 2022 | 6:19pm





 
Ilagan hits game winner as Alaska averts late game disaster vs Meralco
Aces rookie RK Ilagan hit the game winner against the Meralco Bolts
PBA media bureau
 


MANILA, Philippines — The Alaska Aces avoided a complete meltdown in the fourth quarter as they escaped the Meralco Bolts, 94-93, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday.


After squandering a 17-point lead, rookie RK Ilagan became the hero for the Aces as he hit a game-winner at the buzzer.


The win came despite a Meralco 20-2 run to begin the fourth salvo.


They also played the last 6:18 ticks of the game without their import Olu Ashaolu who was ejected due to a hard foul on Cliff Hodge.


The Bolts were up by three, 93-90, with 49 ticks left but Abu Tratter converted on a jumper in the next possession to cut the deficit to just one.


Alaska then forced the defensive stop to set up Ilagan for the game winner with three ticks left on the clock.


Ilagan finished with 11 points, incuding the game winner, on a 4-of-7 shooting night.


But it was Ashaolu and Mike Digregorio who picked up the slack on offense with 21 points each.


Meanwhile, the Bolts were paced by Allein Maliksi who finished with 32 points.


Maliksi fouled out of the game early in the fourth salvo that held him stuck on the bench in the endgame.


The Aces thus get back on track for their farewell tour in the PBA as they improved to 6-3 while the Bolts fell to 6-2.


 










 









