McCollum, Pelicans snap Suns win streak; Harden wins in Sixers debut

James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball while Patrick Beverley #22 and Jarred Vanderbilt #8 of the Minnesota Timberwolves defend in the first quarter of the game at Target Center on February 25, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MANILA, Philippines — The New Orleans Pelicans took an emphatic upset on the road, winning against the league leading Phoenix Suns, 117-102, at the Footprint Center in Arizona on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Led by newcomer CJ McCollum, the Pelicans used a second half surge to snap the Suns' winning streak to eight games.

After leading only by three, 53-50, at halftime, the Pelicans outscored Phoenix 42-31 in the third period to pull away for the victory.

The Pelicans led by as much as 17 points in the convincing victory.

McCollum paced the Pelicans with 32 markers, six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Brandom Ingram played supporting role to McCollum with 28 points.

He also chipped in seven assists and five boards.

Elsewhere, James Harden had a winning start to his career with the Philadelphia 76ers as they drubbed the Minnesota Timbwerwolves, 133-102.

Harden flirted with a triple-double as he finished with 27 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds in his first game with his new squad.

Joel Embiid was the top scorer for Philly as he benefitted from the defense focusing on Harden as he finished with 34 points on 10-of-18 shooting.

Tyrese Maxey also chipped in with 28 points.

In the other games, the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Washington Wizards in 2OT, 157-153.

Dejounte Murray filled up the stat sheet with a triple-double of 31 points, 13 boards and 14 rebounds for the Spurs as he bested a Kyle Kuzma-paced Washington side.

Kuzma finished with a game-high 36 points in the loss for the Wizards.

The Miami Heat, for their part, survived a 46-point outburst from RJ Barrett to defeat the New York knicks, 115-100.

Bam Adebayo had a double-double of 16 points and 16 boards to help Miami to their 39th victory of the season.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, leaned on Donovan Mitchell's 33 points to beat the Dallas Mavericks, 114-109, at Vivint Arena.

The Orlando Magic and the OKC Thunder also picked up wins over the Houston Rockets and the Indiana Pacers, respectively.

While the Charlotte Hornets drubbed the Toronto Raptors at home, 125-93.

In the last game of the day, it was a bizzare ending between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena as the latter edged out the other, 105-102.

The end game was marred by long breaks in play due to coach's challenges.

An out-of-bounds play with about 25 ticks left on the game clock took more than eight minutes of review before the call was reversed to give the Clippers the ball.

Then the Lakers challenged a foul called on Talen Horton Tucker in the next possession for another possession again.

While they won the challenge, the Lakers botched the potential game winning play as Carmelo Anthony settled for a 30-foot triple.

The Clippers took the rebound and Los Angeles were forced to play the foul game and sent Reggie Jackson to the stripe as he made 2/2 free throws to pad the lead to three.

LeBron James was able to pull up a shot at the buzzer from three point land but missed badly.