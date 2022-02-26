Gilas vet Williams came ready to fill any role Gilas needs, says Chot

MANILA, Philippines — Kelly Williams has heeded the call of the national team after 11 years since his last appearance for Gilas Pilipinas in the February window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

And just like he did all those years ago, the 40-year-old still gives whatever the Filipino hoopers need from him.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes said that there was no uncertainty on Williams' part on his willingness to fill any hole in Gilas' campaign.

"When I asked him about this, there was absolutely no hesitation from Kelly's part. Whatever it takes," Reyes said after their 88-64 win over India on Friday.

"If we needed him to be just a practice player, to play a couple of minutes, to play heavy minutes, to play 4 games in 5 days after 4 games in 7 days in the PBA? He said he was ready," he added.

Reyes even revealed that Williams coming to the Philippines was actually for the sole reason of playing for the national team.

And his now long and fruitful career in the PBA, Reyes says, is simply an effect of this.

"I really brought Kelly over to really play for the national team," Reyes said as he scouted Williams from the US all those years ago.

"His career in the PBA as a pro was just a progression or a byproduct of that. But the main reason we brought Kelly [here] was to really play for the national team. So he's staying true to that calling. Even now at his 'young' age," Reyes added.

Williams was an efficient layer off of the bench for Gilas in India as he finished with four points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals.

His role in protecting the paint and pressuring India's offense helped him to a +9 in efficiency.

Williams and the rest of Gilas, who currently hold a 2-0 record owing to Korea's withdrawal from the window, see action again on Sunday against New Zealand.