Sports
 
Top PCAP teams Pasig-Iloilo clash
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 26, 2022 | 10:03am





 
Top PCAP teams Pasig-Iloilo clash
 


MANILA, Philippines — This is it. The big one. The Pasig King Pirates and the Iloilo Kisela Knights. Each with an 18-1 record. The best of the north and south divisions of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ SMC-All-Filipino Cup.


A championship preview? Given the way they have been mowing down the opposition, probably.


Each team has some of the best players in the conference. 


Iloilo has thus far, the leading player of the conference in Grandmaster Joey Antonio who sports a 27-10-1 win-draw-loss record; an astounding one considering he only has one loss. 


Rolly Parondo Jr. (27-4-7) who has been a huge addition to the squad is at 13th in the Top 25 Players of the Conference list. Karl Viktor Ochoa is at 21st with a 21-8-5 record.


Pasig though has five of their top seven players in the rankings. 


Sherily Cua is second to Antonio with a 30-2-6 slate. Eric Labog Jr. is at fourth with a 28-3-5 record. Cris Ramayrat Jr. is at 10th with a 25-7-6 line followed by GM Mark Paragua (23-9-6).


GM Darwin Laylo is at 22nd with an 18-16-4 record. 






Team
Blitz
Rapid
Armageddon




Pasig
14-3-2
16-2-1
 




Iloilo
17-2-0
16-3-0
0-1






When it comes to team play, Iloilo has feasted on weaker opposition in the south while Pasig has had to run through a gauntlet of northern powers in San Juan, Caloocan, Laguna, and to an extent and when they want to compete – Manila. 


That doesn’t take away anything from the Kisela Knights who have been consistent since last year’s inaugural PCAP season (along with San Juan). 


Game time is set for 7 p.m. with the matches available for streaming on the Facebook page of PCAP as well as the individual team pages.


In the second game of the Saturday double header, Pasig will also play Negros while Iloilo takes on Mindoro.


 










 









