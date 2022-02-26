




















































 
























'It's crazy': Dwight Ramos relishes first Gilas game in front of fans
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 26, 2022 | 9:38am





 
'It's crazy': Dwight Ramos relishes first Gilas game in front of fans
Dwight Ramos finished with a team-high 17 markers to key Gilas' victory over India on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum
MANILA, Philippines — Though slowly already becoming a household name in Gilas basketball, it was Dwight Ramos' first time on Friday to play in front of an all-Filipino crowd on home soil.


After having no spectators in the stadium during the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, Ramos was able to taste the support of Filipino fans during their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers group game against India where the Gilas youngster helped key the victory with a team-high 17 points en route to the 88-64 drubbing.



Ramos cherished the opportunity to have Filipinos in the stands and motivated him to play the best game that he can.


"It's crazy," Ramos said after the game.


"I've been here a while and this is really my first game with a crowd here at the Araneta Coliseum. I was really happy that we were able to win," he added.


The 23-year-old admitted that performing in front of fans was something that he held over his head before the game.


"That’s all that was in my head coming into the game," Ramos said.


"I was like, ‘This is my first time playing here, it has to be my first win.’"


Gilas head coach Chot Reyes quipped that Ramos was a bit over eager to start the game.


"Your first three-point shot, you bricked the ball so hard, lagpas lagpas, excited," Reyes said in a light tone.


Luckily for Gilas, Ramos was able to adjust quick enough to come out with the game that the national team needed from him.


Ramos and Gilas return to action on Sunday against the New Zealand Tall Blacks to close out their window.


 










 









