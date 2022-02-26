Goals on â€™23 World Cup: Successful hosting, strong campaign






















































 
























Goals on ’23 World Cup: Successful hosting, strong campaign
 


John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
February 26, 2022 | 12:00am





 
MANILA, Philippines — A successful staging of the FIBA World Cup next year, hopefully under the new normal, is not the lone and primary goal for the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).


As host, the SBP is also determined to wage a strong campaign at home with a formidable roster built on young guns, pro cagers and overseas reinforcements.


“We’re preparing as best as we can,” said SBP president Al Panlilio with hopes of also having a full-capacity crowd for the prestigious 32-team world basketball showpiece.


“For the team, the plan is to still push the program. We’re obviously looking at the World Cup but we’re also creating a pipeline for the future beyond the World Cup,” he added.


Depending on the discussions with head coach and Gilas program director Chot Reyes, the SBP said it is eyeing an initial 24-man pool for the World Cup, hopefully, led by Fil-Am NBA player Jordan Clarkson.


“The possibility of having Jordan (Clarkson) is still there. Our wish list of course is if Jordan can play, we’d like him to play as a local,” shared Panlilio.


For now, Clarkson could only suit up for the Nationals as a naturalized player under the FIBA rules.


Nevertheless, the SBP is upbeat on fielding a competitive squad featuring Kai Sotto from the Australia NBL, AJ Edu from the US NCAA as well as the likes of Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos from the Japan B. League.


The pool of Gilas cadets is also expected to be expanded this year with another special draft in the PBA set.


Also an option for Gilas is tapping pro reinforcements and standouts from the collegiate level.


Topping it off for Gilas is non-stop participation in international plays, including the ongoing FIBA qualifiers, the Southeast Asian Games, the FIBA Asia Cup and the Asian Games.


 










 









