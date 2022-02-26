Tolentino insists Obiena will vie in Hanoi Games

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino yesterday reiterated his earlier pronouncement that he would endorse Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena to compete in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in May even without the blessings of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).

“Yes, he (Obiena) will be in the Hanoi SEA Games,” Tolentino yesterday told The STAR.

The Tagaytay congressman’s statement came a few days after PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico confirmed Obiena is not part of the national team they endorsed to represent the country in the biennial event.

PATAFA accused Obiena of allegedly falsifying liquidations of payments to Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov. The world No. 5 pole vaulter denied the accusation.

Tolentino believes that Obiena is a surefire bet to grab the gold medal in the Hanoi Games and the Hangzhou Asian Games slated Sept. 10 to 25 being the owner of both the SEA Games record of 5.45m and the Asiad mark of 5.93m.

“Looking at EJ’s 5.45 meters in winning the gold in the 2019 SEA Games and his present numbers, it’s definitely a big leap for him,” said Tolentino.

“If the SEA Games and even the Asian Games are held now, EJ will easily sweep the gold medals in both competitions. It’s crystal clear, EJ is a guaranteed gold winner in both.”

Obiena recently showed his readiness to compete in Hanoi and Hangzhou in topping two meets – the Orlen Cup and Orlen Copernicus Cup in Poland. He posted 5.81m in both events.

“How many more gold medals should EJ win for him to be reinstated in the national pool? The people just can’t wait long enough for a national athletic treasure to be ignored,” said Tolentino.