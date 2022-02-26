




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Tolentino insists Obiena will vie in Hanoi Games
 


Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
February 26, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Tolentino insists Obiena will vie in Hanoi Games
Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino. 
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino yesterday reiterated his earlier pronouncement that he would endorse Olympian pole-vaulter EJ Obiena to compete in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in May even without the blessings of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).


“Yes, he (Obiena) will be in the Hanoi SEA Games,” Tolentino yesterday told The STAR.


The Tagaytay congressman’s statement came a few days after PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico confirmed Obiena is not part of the national team they endorsed to represent the country in the biennial event.


PATAFA accused Obiena of allegedly falsifying liquidations of payments to Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov. The world No. 5 pole vaulter denied the accusation.


Tolentino believes that Obiena is a surefire bet to grab the gold medal in the Hanoi Games and the Hangzhou Asian Games slated Sept. 10 to 25 being the owner of both the SEA Games record of 5.45m and the Asiad mark of 5.93m.


“Looking at EJ’s 5.45 meters in winning the gold in the 2019 SEA Games and his present numbers, it’s definitely a big leap for him,” said Tolentino.


“If the SEA Games and even the Asian Games are held now, EJ will easily sweep the gold medals in both competitions. It’s crystal clear, EJ is a guaranteed gold winner in both.”


Obiena recently showed his readiness to compete in Hanoi and Hangzhou in topping two meets – the Orlen Cup and Orlen Copernicus Cup in Poland. He posted 5.81m in both events.


“How many more gold medals should EJ win for him to be reinstated in the national pool? The people just can’t wait long enough for a national athletic treasure to be ignored,” said Tolentino.


 










 






 


PATAFA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Gilas thwarts pesky India for winning start to FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers







Gilas thwarts pesky India for winning start to FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers



By Luisa Morales |
5 hours ago 


In their first game in front of Filipino fans since the 2019 SEA Games, Gilas gave the crowd much to cheer about as they routed...








Sports
fbtw













Gilas eyes Clarkson in 'formidable' FIBA World Cup roster







Gilas eyes Clarkson in 'formidable' FIBA World Cup roster



By John Bryan Ulanday |
8 hours ago 


Staging a successful FIBA World Cup next year in the post-pandemic period will not be the lone goal for the Samahang Basketbol...








Sports
fbtw













Sotto, Adelaide fall short in comeback try vs Illawarra Hawks


 




Sotto, Adelaide fall short in comeback try vs Illawarra Hawks



By Luisa Morales |
6 hours ago 


The Adelaide 36ers couldn’t make it two wins in a row as they lost steam in trying to stun the Illawarra Hawks, 87-71,...








Sports
fbtw













Chot not surprised by Montalbo&rsquo;s great Gilas debut







Chot not surprised by Montalbo’s great Gilas debut




By Luisa Morales |
4 hours ago 


Having coached the former DLSU standout in the TNT Tropang Giga, Reyes was aware of just how impactful the national team first...








Sports
fbtw













UAAP Season 84: What we know so far







UAAP Season 84: What we know so far



By Luisa Morales |
9 hours ago 


Here is what we know so far about the league’s comeback.

 






Sports
fbtw










Latest









Goals on &rsquo;23 World Cup: Successful hosting, strong campaign







Goals on ’23 World Cup: Successful hosting, strong campaign



By John Bryan Ulanday |
1 hour ago 


A successful staging of the FIBA World Cup next year, hopefully under the new normal, is not the lone and primary goal for...








Sports
fbtw













Gilas shrugs off jitters vs India







Gilas shrugs off jitters vs India



By John Bryan Ulanday |
1 hour ago 


Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena connived as Gilas Pilipinas shrugged off its debut jitters to pull off an 88-64 win over India...








Sports
fbtw













UAAP hoops back in March, volley in May







UAAP hoops back in March, volley in May



By John Bryan Ulanday |
1 hour ago 


The long wait is over as the University Athletic Association of the Philippines makes an anticipated comeback for its 84th...








Sports
fbtw













Grind-out win boosts NLEX&rsquo;s







Grind-out win boosts NLEX’s



By Olmin Leyba |
1 hour ago 


NLEX hurdled a big barrier on its path to a third consecutive win and seventh overall, grinding it over Rain or Shine in extra...








Sports
fbtw













DeRozan scores 37 pts, Bulls repulse Hawks


 




DeRozan scores 37 pts, Bulls repulse Hawks



1 hour ago 


DeMar DeRozan notched his eighth straight game with at least 35 points to power the Chicago Bulls to a 112-108 victory over...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






















 















Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with